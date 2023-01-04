Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 4, 2023

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 4, 2023.

The day has a buzzy vibe to it, with the moon currently stationed in chatty and inquisitive Gemini. You might find yourself with an increased need to connect with people and satiate your mind with information. There’s a wonderful meeting between friendly Venus in Aquarius and enthusiastic Jupiter in Aries this morning that’s great for reaching out to people and beneficial for any group projects or activities.

Supportive Saturn in Aquarius will also be on hand to encourage a team-oriented approach. Though with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the mix and Mercury retrograde, just make sure that you’re on the same page as everyone else.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to broaden your social circle. It will help your professional and personal goals.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Thanks to your stellar track record, you might find that something you’ve been aiming for is finally within your reach.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Wanderlust is coming on strong. Where do you want to go in 2023?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to take it as easy as possible today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A joint venture or collaborative project is your key to success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What skills would you like to learn or improve? They could benefit your cash flow.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Romance is on the menu today. Indulge.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It will do you a world of good to spend time with a loved one.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re trying to get an idea up and running, seek out some helpful feedback or advice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be considering moving or doing something new with your home. The money you need for it may arrive faster than expected.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be surprised if it feels like the tides are beginning to turn in your favor. You deserve a win.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Set aside time that’s just for you.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.