Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 4, 2023
Today is all about people, people, people.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 4, 2023.
The day has a buzzy vibe to it, with the moon currently stationed in chatty and inquisitive Gemini. You might find yourself with an increased need to connect with people and satiate your mind with information. There’s a wonderful meeting between friendly Venus in Aquarius and enthusiastic Jupiter in Aries this morning that’s great for reaching out to people and beneficial for any group projects or activities.
Supportive Saturn in Aquarius will also be on hand to encourage a team-oriented approach. Though with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the mix and Mercury retrograde, just make sure that you’re on the same page as everyone else.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re encouraged to broaden your social circle. It will help your professional and personal goals.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Thanks to your stellar track record, you might find that something you’ve been aiming for is finally within your reach.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Wanderlust is coming on strong. Where do you want to go in 2023?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to take it as easy as possible today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
A joint venture or collaborative project is your key to success.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
What skills would you like to learn or improve? They could benefit your cash flow.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Romance is on the menu today. Indulge.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It will do you a world of good to spend time with a loved one.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you’re trying to get an idea up and running, seek out some helpful feedback or advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You may be considering moving or doing something new with your home. The money you need for it may arrive faster than expected.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be surprised if it feels like the tides are beginning to turn in your favor. You deserve a win.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Set aside time that’s just for you.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.