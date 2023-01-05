Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 5, 2023
You might need a hug.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 5, 2023.
The moon is in tenderhearted Cancer, and you might find yourself feeling more emosh than usual or in need of some warmth and affection. By midday, with la luna receiving friction from over-the-top Jupiter in Aries, drama could arise. A meeting between the sun in responsible Capricorn and unconventional Uranus in Taurus encourages you to consider a new approach for handling stressful situations.
On a more positive note, today’s cosmic weather can be useful for creative projects and endeavors. It’s also helpful if you need a push getting out of your comfort zone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t be resistant to seeking outside help or support. It’s exhausting to do everything yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Take a chance. It’s OK to say yes to an opportunity without knowing where it will lead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid looking to others for approval or appreciation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Dare to try something new. Take a cue from a free-spirited person you admire.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If work is stressful, trust that things will improve soon. For now, how can you make things easier for yourself?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Take it easy today. Don’t overwhelm yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Avoid people-pleasing or compromising more than you feel comfortable with.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You can’t control every detail of your life. Sometimes, you just have to go with the flow.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
It may be best to deal with a money matter sooner rather than later. Take an empowered approach.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
In what ways can you afford to be a bit more generous or giving? Perhaps it’s with your heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Try not to hop to a new project before finishing what you’ve already started.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t feel pressured to follow someone else’s footprints. Keep walking your own path.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.