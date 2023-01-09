Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 9, 2023
Don’t isolate yourself.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 9, 2023.
The moon is in self-focused Leo, but there’s a meeting between Venus in group-oriented Aquarius and Mars in communicative Gemini that encourages teamwork and community. As Mercury is currently retrograde (as is Mars), this can be a good day to reconnect with folks for business or pleasure.
Towards the evening, the Leo moon makes an opposition to icy Saturn in Aquarius, which could dampen the mood a bit. However, it could also help you recognize when it’s better to take a break than to power through it all. Being with friends could lift your spirits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Call in a favor if you need one. Make use of your professional or personal connections.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could get a second shot at something you thought you missed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s time to take a different approach to reaching a goal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’re in need of cuddles. Reach out to someone you hold dear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
There may be someone you’ve partnered up with recently. As it turns out, that was a great idea.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Folks will be more than willing to help you today. Practice the art of receiving.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might be feeling excited again about a long-forgotten passion or project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’re reminded that you have people in your life who’ve got your back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you need a pep talk, you know who to call.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Sometimes a loss is actually a win.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
All eyes are on you lately and people are liking what they see. Opportunities abound.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It might feel good to fly solo today. Just focus on you.
