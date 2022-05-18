Here's Your Daily Horoscope For May 18, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 18, 2022.

Although the moon enters hardworking Capricorn early this morning, active Mars teams up with hazy Neptune in dreamy Pisces today. As a result, you might not feel as motivated as you might like. On the plus side, this mashup of planets in Capricorn and Pisces can be useful for bringing a creative idea or vision to life. However, with brainy Mercury still retrograde, you might find that this cosmic combo is more helpful for triggering a creative spark or brainstorming the next steps as opposed to officially moving forward with a new plan or project.

Later in the morning, the Capricorn moon squares off with over-the-top Jupiter in Aries. While this planetary pair can give you a huge dose of can-do energy, you’ll have to be careful that you don’t end up biting off more than you can chew. The vibe of today’s Mars-Neptune aspect encourages moving at a manageable pace.

Too, if you’re feeling stressed and overworked, this Mars-Neptune in Pisces combo also gives the nudge you need to get more rest or take a needed timeout. Since Pisces is a water sign, you might find that the element of water can help to soothe and restore you, whether it’s a bath or a swim, or staying hydrated and moisturized.

You enjoy keeping busy but for today, consider if keeping busy is just distracting you from taking the time you need to be still and regroup. Be mindful of your bandwidth right now.

No matter how noble your intentions might be, you’re reminded that you can’t save everyone — nor should you try. All you can do is give from the heart when you’re able to and let that be enough.

Now’s a good time to publicly back a worthwhile cause that you believe in. Doing so could inspire others to do the same. No one can harness the power of community like you can.

Who are the people that inspire you? Today is an optimal time to be in the company of these people, read their words, or listen to their music. Fill yourself with some hope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in the mood to cleanse. Think about giving your home a good scrubbing or getting a facial. Perhaps you might also want to cut back on some things that affect your wellbeing.

Romance is high on the charts for today. You might be moved to schedule some time to reconnect with your bae or you just might book yourself a date for the weekend.

With everything that you have to do or be responsible for, isn’t time that you got the help you need? Today sends you the message that you can’t always be a superhero.

You could make a great deal of progress with a creative project, especially when you trust your gifts and your instincts. Meanwhile, you’re due for some fun — go and have some.

You might need to put some money into a home-related repair or upgrade, especially if there’s water involved. Try not to put it off if you can help it. Playtime can wait.

Your words have great power in them. If there’s something you’re negotiating or trying to get approved, expect the outcome or response to be a positive one.

It’s time for you to get clear about something you want but are still undecided on. Just because an option or an opportunity is presented to you doesn’t mean you have to take it.

Your leadership skills are needed today. You’re on point when it comes to having solutions to a problem or knowing the right direction to go in. All you need to do is listen to yourself.

