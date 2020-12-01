Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 1, 2020

In this Dec. 1 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The air is still abuzz after yesterday's Lunar Eclipse in chatty and quick-witted Gemini. The moon remains in Gemini until late tonight, keeping the emphasis on communication and the way we think. With Mercury, the planet of communication (and Gemini's planetary ruler), entering blunt, opinionated, and philosophical Sagittarius in the late afternoon; words, ideas, and messages may be more in-your-face than usual. That's because Mercury in Sagittarius calls on us to speak up and speak out with conviction.

However, as Mercury in Sagittarius doesn't always do well with paying attention to minor details or thinking before speaking, signals could get crossed at this time, or we might be dealing with serious case of retrospection. On a more positive note, having Mercury here can help us find the silver lining to a difficult situation and give us the ability to see possibilities and options where there are none. When the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer late tonight, we might find ourselves wearing our hearts on our sleeves. Couple that with Mercury in Sagittarius and it might be hard to keep our feelings to ourselves. For some of us, discretion and tact may be needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your optimism returns as you're called to put your energy toward things that inspire you. If feeling an information overload, take time to pull inward and reflect. Your intuition will point the way forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or sibling today. Though the subject matter could be uncomfortable, now's not the time to swallow your words. Let it out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive an offer today involving a business contract or agreement. In addition to paying attention to the fine print, make sure this is something you really want. Don't be afraid to negotiate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The focus is on your health and well-being and if you've been feeling off-kilter, now's the time when you can get back on track. Start with making yourself a top priority. A better work-life balance is necessary.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If single, you might be feel pulled between wanting to flirt and wanting your solitude now. Don't force it. Revisit the matter when your spirits are higher. If you have someone special, some quality time is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An important conversation may need to be had regarding a home- or family-related matter. This could be a good time to make sure that everybody is on the same page. Make community your focus for today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to what you know and communicating what you know with others, being right isn't always a sign of intelligence. A true sign of intelligence is knowing when you're wrong and being unafraid to admit it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If one door has closed, there's a strong chance another one will open, particularly when it comes to a job or a financial opportunity. Try to be optimistic, or at the very least, be open to more than one option.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're never short of ideas or opinions and while you might have much to say, you're encouraged to listen just as much as you talk. That said, your humor and wit will see you through now. Connect with new people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not want to do a lot of talking and interacting with others now. That's OK. You need a break, but try not to isolate yourself too much. Talking to your partner or a close friend could be the balm your spirit needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's not enough to have goals for the future; you actually have to put in some work in meeting them. Today pushes you to get to work. Meanwhile, you may need to be more discerning about the company you keep.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to show off your skills or expertise. Don't be shy, as you've got something special and the world needs exactly what you have to offer. As long as you stay true to yourself and your vision, you can't lose.

