Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.

Jupiter’s move into daring and dramatic Aries on Dec. 20 will cause a wave of confidence. Harness this to push yourself to new ambitious heights. The Sun’s ingress into diligent Capricorn will occur on Dec. 21, fostering practical and professional energy. Hold yourself accountable and develop your resilience during this grounded and pragmatic season. Mark your calendar for Dec. 23, as the new moon in Capricorn will generate careful and controlled energy. This is the time to chase your highest aspirations with determination. Chances are you’ll be successful.

Chiron — the asteroid that oversees inner wounds and insecurity — will station direct in Aries on Dec. 23, bringing an end to its five-month-long retrograde. You’re likely to have a newfound sense of courage, self-love, and resilience at the end of this healing period. Finally, on Dec. 29, anchor into helpful and grounded moments of reflection and reconsideration as Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn. Consider whether your standards are set high enough, and brace yourself for unexpected obstacles that will test your planning, preparation, and endurance.

Happy birthday, Capricorn!

This December, your self-confidence and faith in your future are on an upswing. However, before you push forward with new activities, revisit any tasks you skimmed to finish quickly. Once the new moon in Capricorn aligns on Dec. 23, the cosmic energy will support you in setting new foundations in your career. Take things slow and steady — and remember, fortune favors the bold.

If you’ve been careless or overindulgent with your spending, you may have to revise your budget or end paid subscriptions that no longer offer the same value. Try to think long-term with your planning — especially as we approach serious-minded Capricorn season on Dec. 21 — and persevere through any challenges that create distance between your current situation and the life you wish to live. Your projects may progress slowly this month, but have faith that hard work in the present will ensure your unwavering success in the future.

Newfound inspiration could cause you to dream about new career prospects this December. However, the full moon in your zodiac sign on Dec. 7 will invite you to alter your outlook on life and your approach to chasing your goals. Expect to face challenges that urge you to get more specific about what you want to achieve. It’s time to invest in your future by setting clear intentions and being consistent with your actions.

With a nudge from Jupiter in Aries, you will feel empowered and ambitious this month. Believe in your power to achieve anything you set your mind to. You need to be your own biggest cheerleader. As the month progresses, you’ll put a greater focus on your partnerships by raising your standards, maintaining realistic boundaries, and managing other people’s expectations. Make sure you hold yourself to the same standards that you expect from others.

Sometimes, plans don’t work out so well, but that doesn’t mean you should give up hope. This December, commit to reigniting a dream that didn’t reach its full potential. If you experience slow progression — the kind that begins with one step forward and two steps back — remember that every opportunity presented is a chance to improve on your previous work. Don’t give up or start over. To keep yourself motivated, think about the bigger picture of what you’re striving to achieve.

Newfound clarity around what you want in your ideal life partner could lead you to meet the person of your dreams. Take things slow and steady, and give yourself (and the person you’re seeing) a chance to develop love and trust without pressure. Brace yourself for new challenges that will test your work-life balance and how many responsibilities you can realistically take on at once. Readjusting your boundaries and priorities may help you get out of trouble.

Living too far in the future could distract you from what’s unfolding in the present moment. This month, you will come across new opportunities to develop a fulfilling personal life that will inspire you to live for today rather than tomorrow. Spend more time around friends, roommates, and family who make you feel happy, secure, and grounded. You may settle into a new home or redecorate your current space to create a sanctuary that nurtures and inspires you.

Don’t overlook the importance of consulting with a professional when dealing with matters concerning your finances or inner healing. Having someone to answer your questions and help you through uncertain and unstable times will be an invaluable investment in your future. After the new moon in Capricorn on Dec. 23, you may notice a significant mindset shift in which you’ll feel more determined and serious. Your blunt honesty could lead others to believe you are too pessimistic. Be mindful of your tone when speaking your truth.

You might be caught off guard by challenges in your partnerships this December. The current chapter of your relationship — or the relationship itself — may be ending. However, you might be able to salvage things by revisiting conversations or conflicts that were brushed under the carpet. Take an honest look at what you’ve learned about yourself through your interactions with others. Consider where you have room for more personal growth and how you can take more responsibility for yourself in the future.

Life may feel less troubling this December if you can push through challenges early in the month and fix or end projects that have caused you to worry excessively. Once the Sun invigorates your zodiac sign on Dec. 21, you’ll feel a boost of motivation to steer your life in a new direction by laying the groundwork for new personal goals. Be patient with yourself if you feel confused during this time, and visualize the version of yourself that you’re working toward rather than dwelling on your shortcomings.

Casual flings may reach a natural end this month, especially if you weren’t getting what you needed from the relationship. See this as an opportunity to focus on chasing what you want without distraction. You’ve spent so long working on your mental and emotional wellbeing, but this month, you might feel as if you’re back at square one. Rely on the healthy coping strategies you’ve used in the past to get through hard times, and avoid self-isolating or pretending like everything is fine — you’re human, and your feelings will always be relatable to someone.

Neptune’s redirection on Dec. 3 could cause you to slip back on your rose-tinted glasses. There’s nothing wrong with choosing to see the brighter side of life, but just make sure you aren’t turning a blind eye to the truth. By the time Capricorn season rolls around on Dec. 21, you’ll experience a boost of self-confidence and motivation that will help you take steady steps toward making your dreams come true. Just remember to set realistic expectations; success doesn’t happen overnight.