Here’s Your December Horoscope

This December calls for patience and certainty. Clarity strikes when the full moon lands in inquisitive Gemini on Dec. 4. Get all your questions out in the open, even those centered around sensitive subjects.

The influx of information may feel overwhelming at first — especially once Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 10. But in the long run, clearing confusion is better than settling for ambiguity or misunderstandings.

On Dec. 11, mindset-ruling Mercury heads into adventurous Sagittarius. Distant horizons and new possibilities are calling your name, but action-planet Mars enters Capricorn on Dec. 15, cautioning you against acting without a plan. Move with precision, not impulsion. You’ll have better odds of achieving big when your long-term goals are clear, direct, and meaningful.

A new dream or destination may speak to you under the Sagittarius new moon, arriving on Dec. 19. Then, responsible Capricorn season begins two days later, imbuing you with the determination, resilience, and courage to take your next step forward.

Your relationships and ambitions require serious intention. But love can be blinding, and competitiveness can cause you to overlook your limitations. Once charming Venus sets foot in Capricorn on Dec. 24, hold off on declaring your affections or announcing your next project until you’re sure of your readiness for commitment.

Happy Birthday, Capricorn!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Clarity arrives early this month with the Gemini full moon on Dec. 4, as long as you approach conversations with a balanced perspective and open mind. You may be headstrong and dead-set on following your own advice, but there’s still value in listening to others. Leap at the chance to study under a professional or embark on a journey that could take you overseas. Your career could steal the spotlight later in the month. Becoming more confident and comfortable with visibility will prepare you for what 2026 has in store. Get ambitious, even if you have to play the long game to succeed.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Take time to reflect on your values, self-worth, and financial situation in December. When you’re clear on your circumstances and what you really want, the path forward could reveal itself. Accept support in the form of loans, gifts, or joint ventures. Partnering with someone you trust could further your progress and awaken a new perspective: Yes, you can make it on your own — but you don’t have to. The second half of the month could test your patience and maturity, especially when it’s time to be the student, not the teacher. Taking inspiration from a wise mentor, leader, or teacher may empower you to hold yourself to a higher standard. Your growth is in your hands. Rise above the noise.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) In order to grow, you must let go of who you once were in order to become the person you’re destined to be. In early December, shed an old identity. The full moon rises in your sign on Dec. 4 and could spark a revelation about who truly understands the real you. Caution and communication are key as the month progresses. Be up front about what’s on your heart. Gradually, opening up will feel more natural, allowing you to feel more connected to your loved ones. Prove that you are serious about your shared goals and commitments by discussing your preparations for the future.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Give yourself all the privacy you need to process your thoughts and concerns. It’s only natural to feel your worries swell toward the end of the year, especially if you haven’t made much headway on your goals. Luckily, December brings a jolt of optimism and motivation. Be bold enough to take the leap, even if it feels too late to get started. Who said you have to wait until the new year to get serious about your resolutions? If you already have a mission in mind, get the ball rolling. Have an honest heart-to-heart about relationship expectations, or set realistic intentions of what you hope to achieve around work or fitness. Building clarity and discipline now will set you up for success.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Fill your calendar with events to look forward to: festive gatherings, winter activities, and lighthearted catch-ups over hot chocolate. As lively energy surges through your social life, there’s no better time to celebrate milestones with friends and brainstorm your upcoming adventures. Your mind may sparkle with passion and creativity once Mercury soars into explorative Sagittarius on Dec. 11. Whether you’re falling in love this season, indulging in new hobbies, or plotting your next career move, don’t forget to allow for rest and reflection. It’s tempting to jump into the next chapter when excitement is at an all-time high, but a productive routine and healthy habits are what nurture true progress over time. What’s the hurry?

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) When you find yourself in the spotlight, embrace it! The way you carry yourself under the full moon on Dec. 4 will show people what they got wrong about you. Early December also raises the question of whether you’re satisfied with your unfolding projects and relationships. Now’s the time to sharpen up your portfolio, prove your commitment, or allocate more time for fun. Your attention may be wrapped up in matters involving home, family, and your loved ones during Capricorn season, which begins on Dec. 21. End your year in comfortable surroundings with the people who make you smile and the luxuries you’ve earned. Don’t think twice about treating yourself while on the hunt for the perfect seasonal gifts — you deserve it.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A new philosophy is taking shape, one built on experiences that have pushed you to question an old narrative. Be open to listening to others in December. Your peers may have wisdom to share, and widening your perspective will help you communicate with greater intelligence and awareness. This may be a season for dedicating yourself to your long-term goals — especially as the planets tread into ambitious Capricorn — but overzealousness could lead you astray. You need a strategic plan of action, simple and achievable adjustments that create a foundation for you to thrive. Don’t get swept up in the idea that change has to be drastic. Setting boundaries with family, managing household tasks, and getting into a practical routine could leave you feeling accomplished.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Private thoughts about fears, finances, and the future may keep you occupied in December. If you’ve been ruminating, opening up could loosen tension and offer perspective on concerns that aren’t as urgent as they feel. People might not see exactly how you’re healing behind the scenes, but they will take note of your growing independence, freedom, and self-belief. Prioritizing your needs and looking forward with faith will signal that you’re changing. The final weeks of the month could get opinionated. Sharing your ideas and values with clarity is courageous, but not everyone will agree with your stance — and vice versa. Avoid asserting yourself too strongly. Balance warmth and honesty, and you’ll discover a better way to agree to disagree.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Building a mutual understanding takes thoughtful communication and curiosity. At the start of the month, be open to learning about your partner in love or business at the start of December. Clearing up confusion and settling a disagreement may leave you feeling clear-minded and in control once Mercury shifts into your sign on Dec. 11. The energy spins in your favor on Dec. 19. Discipline and self-awareness are your superpowers now. Consider what you really want and how far you’re willing to go to turn your dreams into a reality. While everyone else unwinds, reserve a couple of moments for financial planning and discovering new ways to leverage your skills. Keeping your responsible and business-savvy side switched on could make all the difference in the new year.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your habits, routines, and work-life balance create the foundation for you to thrive. This December is the perfect moment to review your priorities and where you allocate your time. Cut out any tasks or obligations that cause more stress than they’re worth. Mid-month brings healing energy, encouraging solitude and introspection. Before the sun launches into your sign on Dec. 19, rest and recharge. Your personal new year begins now. You’re glowing again, and others may take notice before you feel it yourself. Work on cultivating inner strength and believing in your potential. When you’re bold enough to take initiative and pursue your ambitions directly, you’ll attract new experiences. Keep an eye out for glimmers of luck once Venus dips into your sign on Dec. 24.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Creative inspiration is coming in fast in early December — soak it all up. Moments like this are what life is all about: exploring your evolving interests and doing what excites you. After deciding to pursue what brings you joy — or closing a chapter on something that no longer does — prepare for a thriving social life. Invitations are flowing in, group projects are gaining momentum, and hopeful conversations with friends could motivate you to pursue your dreams. However, the energy takes a turn as the year nears its end. Beginning on Dec. 15, Mars in determined Capricorn calls for sustainable action. Now’s not the time to speed up, but rather to slow your pace and prepare for your future. Reserve the latter half of your month for quiet introspection and goal-setting.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) No more denying how you feel. This month, a long-delayed confession could settle your worries and nerves. Once emotional distractions are cleared and change is in motion, look forward with optimism. Following other people’s success stories could reveal a surprising truth: experience isn’t the only thing that gets your foot in the door. Notice what shifts in your career when you speak highly of your achievements and potential. As you get into the spirit of festive season, your community may become a bigger source of strength and fulfillment. Your friends deserve love, too, so take a moment to acknowledge the people who hold you steady. A small act of appreciation goes a long way.

