Things are looking up as the collective enters the final days of Mercury retrograde — and giving us a final push towards the finish line is the February 2022 new moon. Arriving on Feb. 1 (Jan. 31 for folks outside of the eastern time zone, making it a rare black moon, the new moon will ingress into the eccentric sign of Aquarius, heralding in all the fresh and innovative vibes. On one hand, this can signal a time for reinvention. On the other, these swift changes nearing at the end of Mercury retrograde’s completion may feel particularly uneasy for the zodiac signs most affected by the February new moon in Aquarius.

Because they mark the beginning of the lunar cycle, new moons represent a fresh start. It’s a time to reset, envision new goals, and set intentions, which is par for the course as Aquarius, the zodiac’s rebellious change-maker, is center stage in the lunar cycle. Also dubbed a rare “black” moon since it’s technically the second new moon in the same month for everyone not on the east coast, the Aquarius new moon is all about challenging conventions, entertaining outlandish ideas, and making changes to traditions and routine.

Although this powerful lunation can be uplifting as it encourages people to be their authentic selves, the disruption to your day-to-day will vary depending on your zodiac sign’s proclivity to change. Will you find the radical innovation to your routine challenging? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the February 2022 new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The change in philosophy and personal beliefs targeted by the Aquarius new moon can feel uncomfortable for you, Taurus. You’re a creature of habit who lives to serve their comfort, so you may put up a fight when it comes to tweaking your worldview. “The energy of Aquarius is not only about being an active part of the community but also about the drive for change and innovation. Yana Yanovich, resident astrologer for the Nebula app, tells Bustle. “However, for placid and peaceful Taurus, this may feel like a disturbance of the cherished peace and quiet. Considering the additional destabilizing influence of Uranus on the sign of Taurus that is happening now, you may feel being pushed way out of your comfort zone. Remember to stay centered and calm, but also it would be helpful to open up to change just a little bit, make some compromises.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, the struggle to reconcile your love for the limelight and the Aquarius’ request to switch up your attention to others is real during this new moon. That’s especially true since this lunation is firing up your house of partnerships — and sharing the spotlight is something you’ll have to face right now. “The agenda of Leo is directly opposite to that one of Aquarius since these signs are antipodes of each other. Aquarius is about subordinating the personal to the collective; Leo wants to be center-stage and might feel hurt if there is a lack of attention. Rather than focus on this feeling of being neglected, it will be a good idea for Leos to find ways to share personal originality and creativity with the group but also let others do the same. Embracing the idea that all people are equal parts of the community or society is the lesson Leos should focus on this upcoming new moon,” says Yanovich.