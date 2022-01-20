Here’s Your Career Horoscope For Mercury Retrograde

The hyper-diligent, laborious energy of Capricorn season may be coming to an end, but that’s not to say there will be a shortage of entrepreneurial vibes this winter — not even during one of the most dreaded astrological events, namely the chaotic Mercury retrograde. The planet ruling all things communication and tech-related will be backtracking in both forward-thinking Aquarius and industrial Capricorn from Jan. 14 to Feb. 3, granting ample opportunity for technology mishaps, social media bloopers, and workplace drama. You’ll want to be prepared to find out how Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s career.

“Mercury retrograde is all about looking back so you can ultimately move forward. These periods are an invitation to slow down, review, reflect, reassess, and reconsider,” astrologer Sofia Adler tells Bustle. “Mercury retrograde in Aquarius has to do with our individuality and autonomy. It asks questions like: Who would you be if you didn't conform to any external expectations or norms? What does your most authentic self look like?” says Adler.

Mercury is the heavenly body associated with travel, technology, and communication in astrology. On a good day, aka when it’s direct, these daily essentials move harmoniously. During Mercury’s retrograde period, technology goes down, arguments break out, and travel delays run rampant. Starting Jan. 14, Mercury will be causing disruption in the rebellious sign of Aquarius, the futuristic sign that rules technology, so be mindful of your social media accounts and professional emails. You may find yourself more prone to work blunders are prone when Mercury pedals back into hard-working Capricorn on Jan. 25, so you’ll probably want to hold off on pitching any new ideas or signing contracts until Mercury goes direct on Feb. 3. Whatever you do — save your work often.

How will this Mercurial melodrama play into your professional life? Read on to reveal how Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s career.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this Mercury retrograde is glaring down on your friendship and social sector, so this period is all about reviewing the connections you made with your colleagues. Be wary about miscommunication among associates but don’t elect yourself as the harbinger of peace — try to stay out of the middle of things.

“Think about the communities you're a part of, Aries. Who is in your network, and how do they support you? Now is a good time to reflect on the people in your professional circles, and whether or not they're a supportive fit for helping you be your most authentic, true self in your work,” says Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Prepare for a lot of heat in your career, Taurus, because this retrograde is happening in your house of profession and public image. Mercury’s backspin may throw you into an existential crisis about your career and reputation, so take it as an opportunity to reflect on your professional path and how you show up for yourself (as opposed to how others perceive you).

“Taurus, in the words of Maya Angelou, ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel’,” Adler quotes. “What do you want to be known for? What mark do you want to leave on the world?”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re itching for bigger and better these days, Gemini, and your inquisitive nature is interested in following your newfound sense of wanderlust. This retrograde is all about asking yourself if your current career is giving you the tools you need to expand your skills and soar.

“Chances are you want to dream big right now, Gemini, and that might include picking up a new course or workshop to get your wheels turning. Give yourself grace if your mind isn't moving as quickly, and hold back on making any big picture decisions about what you've learned and how to integrate it into your work until retrograde wraps,” explains Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury’s backspin is pushing for a transformation, and that could look like an ending or a change of heart. It may be time to reassess the path you’re on and ask yourself if your vocation serves the purpose you need it to, but don’t make any rash decisions just yet.

“Something isn't working in your career, Cancer. You feel it, you sense it, but right now during retrograde, you may not be able to put your finger on it. Instead of fearing this restlessness and wanting to make your way back to the safety of your comfort zone, write down clues about the tidbits of information you're receiving during this time. Come the end of retrograde, consider what you learned, and use that intel to shed what no longer serves you,” says Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your professional network may feel insufferable during this time, Leo, as retrograde is turning up the frustration while misunderstandings run amok. Pay special attention to the needs of your coworkers, and do your diligence in being clear and direct with your needs, too.

“You're like ships passing in the night with your colleagues, Leo, with stilted communication and frequently missed memos. Opt for in-person or phone over email or text and be sure to overcommunicate during this time. Relationships may feel difficult, but Mercury retrograde is an opportunity to double down on maintaining strong communication skills with your colleagues,” explains Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, with Aquarius energy being the disruptive force it is, you may feel extra frustrated with how the chaos of Mercury retrograde has caused your routine to lean more toward the free-flowing side as opposed to its baseline of being defined and meticulous. Be patient with yourself and others who may be stirring up a mess in your day-to-day at work.

“Scheduling and keeping your work organized might prove difficult during this retrograde, Virgo. Double (or triple) check your calendar, and give yourself space for appointments to run over! Your ability to hone in on the details is a bit blurry at the moment, but don't worry — clarity will return soon,” says Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you’re experiencing creative blocks, Libra, you can thank the cloudiness of Mercury retrograde. Feeling stuck at work or where you want to be professionally is a tough place to be, so remember to be patient with yourself.

“The ideas in your head sound brilliant and amazing, Libra... until you try to get them down on paper. Trust that the aha! moments aren't lost forever — take notes and return to them at a later date when the cosmic energy will better support your ability to translate and synthesize them,” Adler explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The office is extra tense right now, and you may be taking it personally. It’s a good idea to reflect on how much you depend on your work-life to feel be your safe haven and create boundaries between home and work so that you aren’t burdened by the strained environment.

“Your sense of community at work will feel fractured during this time, Scorpio, and you may find yourself missing the vibes that make your workplace (virtual or IRL!) feel like home. Think about how you can be your own community right now — the team feel will return in no time,” says Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If ever there was a time to think (and rethink) before you speak, Sagittarius, it’s now — despite this retrograde causing you to feel more inclined to speak your mind in that rebellious, direct way you do. It’s best to lay low and do more reflecting on your communication styles rather than pushing to speak your truth. The time for that comes when Mercury is stationed direct.

“You'll likely feel this Mercury retrograde in the most universal way, Sagittarius: verbal mix-ups, reply-all mishaps, and thinking you were muted... when you weren't. Be careful of your word choice, be patient with your foggy mind, and when in doubt, say less or nothing at all,” Adler explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your finances and sense of security are in the hot seat, Capricorn, and you may feel nervous about the mixups that may happen in your safety bubble. It’s a good idea to review your budget and spending habits.

“Capricorn, Mercury retrograde will likely influence that money, honey. Payments may be late coming in, and you may find yourself itching for a compensation bump. Use this time to make sure systems are in place for money to roll in with ease, and make a list of all your recent accomplishments so you can ask for a raise with the evidence to back you up,” Adler says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Brace yourself, Aquarius, because Mercury retrograde is lighting up your house of identity. When it comes to your career, you could be left with assessing whether you’re cut out for the work you do, but sleep on it before making decisions.

“Chances are you'll feel this most acutely and directly. You might feel ungrounded and disconnected from your work during the time, and that's OK. Remember that you are not your work, prioritize self-care, and stay the course — this confusion will pass,” says Adler.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Are you feeling fresh out of ideas, Pisces? The universe is asking to reset your creativity during Mercury retrograde. Now’s the time for deep reflection, but rather than focus on what you should change, review the milestones you’ve made to get here.

“Your creative outlet may feel blocked during this time, Pisces, but it's not gone forever! Don't try to force new ideas. Use this retrograde to look back on your favorite ideas/projects in the past and assess what you loved about them and why they worked. What elements do you want to recreate and expand upon once Mercury stations direct?” Adler explains.