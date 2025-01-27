Here's Your February Horoscope

This February, align with new ambitions that fill your life with purpose. Venus, the planet of love, sets a dynamic pace when it strides into independent Aries on Feb. 4. The spotlight is fixed on your desires. Follow your heart with unrelenting passion.

On the same day, Jupiter retrograde ends free-spirited Gemini. This energy switch lends you the strength to voice your theories and beliefs in open-minded conversations.

The dramatic full moon in Leo on Feb. 12 will be unpredictable. Chaotic endings may force you to adjust your outlook. Luckily, a dreamy, romantic vibe arrives on Valentine’s Day. Mercury sails into compassionate Pisces on Feb. 14, helping you get in touch with your poetic side.

Faith, trust, romance, and compassion soar during enchanting Pisces season, beginning on Feb. 18. But be warned, your idealism could lure you into premature commitments. By Feb. 23, you’re developing emotional resilience. Mars — ruler of action and momentum — emerges from the depths of its retrograde in Cancer, bringing an end to your inner battles.

Expect an intense finish to the month. The inspired Pisces new moon on Feb. 27 is rife with opportunity, though you may feel scattered and overwhelmed by the magnitude of your dreams. Focus on one meaningful goal at a time.

Happy birthday, Pisces!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your confidence and unapologetic intensity are commanding attention. Don’t play coy, Aries. People will admire your fierce self-love and bold enthusiasm; they’ll even hope your fearless energy rubs off on them. Positive changes in your life will lead to a boost in self-esteem. Align with lovers, friends, and experiences worthy of your passion and presence. Mid-month, expect a sudden burst of inspiration or emotional clarity. Taking a step back from your busy life will foster harmony at home. Advocate for yourself, but prioritize keeping the peace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Pressure is a powerful motivator. Expect a push to step up your game in February. Pay attention when you react to other people’s success with jealousy or admiration. These silent cues into your heart’s desires could inspire you to make a change. Conversations about your career and future may prompt uncharacteristic behavior. Your friends will have your back, offering the reassurance and inspiration you need to do the unexpected. Even if you feel creatively or intellectually blocked, set aside time for a good brainstorm. Leap at the chance to join a group endeavor in Pisces season. Projects that begin at the end of the month may lead to financial rewards in the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) New people are flying in and out of your circle. A spontaneous connection with a mutual friend could signal the start of an intense love affair. You might get competitive upon meeting someone who shares your passions. By mid-month, you’re facing a difficult realization: You cannot control how people respond to you. Get something off your chest, Gemini, but soften your honesty with kindness. Your optimism will boost your reputation when Pisces season rolls around on Feb. 19. When it comes to your career, remember that anything is possible. Putting aside funds to create a financial safety net will help you feel more confident in chasing your dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Waste no time in courageously pursuing your career goals. When you are active and visible, opportunities will flow your way. Trusting your instincts doesn’t always guarantee success, but it’s an important skill to foster anyway. Remember, what’s most important is making yourself proud. Once Mercury plunges into Pisces on Feb. 19, be on the lookout for your next adventure. Your path forward should offer potential for both growth and great rewards — like education or travel. If you aren’t booking a flight by the end of the month, you may begin a journey of self-discovery. Try something new and watch your mindset shift.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Revive your passion for life in February. Follow your heart and say “hell yes” to invigorating opportunities. You’ll feel alive, though you may stumble across some difficult realization. Can your yearning coexist alongside your commitments? Think carefully before you break a promise in order to put yourself first, especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. As the month progresses, you’re digging deeper into your feelings and fears. Booking a therapy session or having a vulnerable conversation with a loved one will help you heal. Gradually, you will develop more emotional resilience and realize your struggles are widely shared. You’re never alone, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may have big feelings for a person or project, but that doesn’t mean you should throw caution to the wind. Entering a joint financial venture or making a large investment requires careful thought. Are you offering your undying devotion to someone who deserves it? Are your needs being met equally? Don’t let the intensity of your passion rush you into premature commitments. As the month rolls on, you could battle concerns over how today’s decisions limit your future options, particularly your career prospects. But the problems you’re envisioning may never come true. Try not to get ahead of yourself!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Some people don’t need a dramatic display to feel cherished. Before you print your affection on a billboard, consider your significant other’s love language. There’s a fine line between passion and frustration this February, which will make for an exhilarating sex life. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day, you may realize how happy and free you are to explore your options. Work becomes an increasing focus during the latter half of the month. You will learn you perform your best when you’re emotionally invested in your projects. Set meaningful short-term goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your competitive spirit will fuel your drive in February. Stay on your toes and strive to beat your personal best, both in the gym and at work. Avoid leaving a trail of unfinished projects behind you by selecting tasks thoughtfully. One thing at a time! If you aren’t celebrating transitions or achievements in your career, you may have a heart-to-heart with a family member about your emotional satisfaction. A creative outlet or hobby that helps you lose track of time will imbue your life with purpose and depth. If you’re dating, avoid fixating on your lover’s potential at the end of the month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your love life is getting hot and heavy. Expect a whirlwind of excitement or burst of creative inspiration. Your outgoing nature could entice a passionate stranger, or you may fall in love with a new activity. Live for the thrill, but avoid being reckless with your heart. Intriguing conversations will open your mind. Perhaps a colleague or worldly friend will share unexpected insight. Time spent with family or people who care for you deeply may challenge your ideas about relationships. Reflect on what true intimacy and connection mean to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fierce self-love and independence will inspire you to leave a familiar territory or return to the place where you truly belong. Whether you’re packing your bags or unloading them in a comfortable and loving home, you will feel most satisfied when you follow your heart. Pressing matters, like your financial obligations, will reach a natural conclusion. You could settle a debt or receive a payoff from an earlier investment. Prioritize fun and indulge in life’s pleasures — luxurious experiences, feel-good conversations, and dreams of your next adventure. Be in the moment, Capricorn. Not every chapter of your life needs to start with an outline.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A strong reaction to changes in your environment will bring out your opinionated side. Speak from the heart, Aquarius. Your assertion and impulsivity may repel some people, but your integrity will attract many more. Gradually, you are gaining clarity around what is best for you. However, this may lead to a fated shift in your relationships. Be honest about how your needs have changed, especially if you’re itching for a new dynamic. Post-Valentine’s Day, you run the risk of focusing on other’s lives more than your own. This might lead to poor decisions rooted in idealism. Take time to rediscover what’s important to you.