Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, April 25

You’re still in the mode of important decision-making as loving Venus and responsible Saturn solidify their bond. But patience is traded for passion and impulsion today as the moon launches through reactive Aries.

Planning for the future energizes you. You could make a daring move, a bold declaration, or take an ambitious leap of faith this morning, especially once the moon is energized by confident Mars.

The moon blazes toward honest Mercury during the second half of the day. You’ll feel best when you say what’s on your mind. Even if you speak too soon or take a wrong turn, you’ll feel glad you trusted your instincts.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re itching to assert your independence by making moves today. Instead of waiting for a window of opportunity to open, stride right out the door.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Get some alone time if you can, Taurus. You may feel energized by solitude or ready to express your pent-up feelings after a restorative nap.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) When one flame is burning low, another can bring back the spark. A conversation with a friend will either fire you up or remind them of their potential. Be bold today, whether you’re leading a group initiative or planting seeds for the future.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Step up, Cancer. Take the lead on a project or pitch your ambitious ideas that could transform your workplace. Whether your aim is to learn and grow or earn a promotion, you won’t get far by remaining on the sidelines.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Make your visions real, Leo. Book the trip. Pick up the book. Speak up. There’s no time like the present to take action.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you’re in a position to clear a debt, take the burden off your plate. Or take a bold step toward vulnerability and bring your fears out into the open. Your bravery will help you heal and move forward.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Initiate! Speak up about what you need, take the first step toward reconciliation, or make a romantic gesture. The ball is in your court today, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ve got plenty of energy, but do you have the stamina to attack your to-do list? Before you hit the ground running, sort through your priorities and make sure you aren’t over-extending yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A little risk-taking will boost your excitement, Sagittarius. Get your heart racing. Flirt shamelessly, take up a new sport, or move to center stage and share your talent.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Repressed feelings toward your family or past may rise to the surface. Hold off on reacting before you’ve taken time to find the root of your emotions. What’s really getting to you?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s time to make the call, send the text, or initiate the conversation you’ve been putting off. When your mind is clear, make sure your voice is heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You may be able to snag yourself a good deal on an impulse buy, but no even so, stick to your budget. If you’re unsure about a purchase, check the return policy before hitting “add to cart.”

