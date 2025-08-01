Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 1

There’s little room for surface-level conversations this morning. The deep, dark, and mysterious Scorpio moon clashes with the Sun and Mercury retrograde, causing words to sting more than usual. But conversations that bruise your ego are an opportunity to engage in honest self-evaluation. Investigate the root of your triggers.

Tender Venus spends the day locked into a tense battle with responsible Saturn and hazy Neptune. The energy turns serious, forcing you to confront your romanticized expectations. Maturity is realizing not everyone can give you what you need, and that’s OK.

Thankfully, this afternoon offers some relief. The moon’s alignment with Jupiter is a soothing balm, reminding you to be loving, forgiving, and sincere, even when it’s hard. You might find emotional support readily available when you’re strong enough to ask for what you need.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Trust issues, power struggles, or suspicions may surface today. Don’t ignore your true feelings or heightened sensitivity. Dive deep.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You may be picking up on something deeper behind your partner’s or best friend’s words. Rather than getting lost in analysis or assuming the worst, ask how they feel.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s hard to be productive when there’s a lot on your mind. Take care of yourself first before you tackle your to-do list. A morning meditation or energizing run may be just what you need.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel loved, cherished, and celebrated. However, performing for validation is not the way to go about it. Be true to yourself.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Feeling moody? Give yourself time to process your feelings and emotionally charged memories. A phone call with a family member or trusted friend could offer the comfort you need.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Some people might not understand your discernment, but your intuition is picking up on something real. Pay attention to what people aren’t saying, and trust your instincts.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Obsessively tracking your expenses may feel useful, but it might be contributing to your stress. Take a step back to explore your values. When you aren’t fixated on numbers, what do you need to feel secure?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Being misunderstood can be painful and frustrating. But when you’re keeping the best parts of yourself locked away, how will people ever get to know the real you? Be authentic, even when it feels vulnerable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) What will it take to clear your guilt or resentment toward the past? Take time to reflect. You may discover that you’re finally ready to move on.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Drama involving friends, unmet expectations, or harsh truths may strike today, but focusing on meaningful goals will offer a healthy distraction.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Make ambitious career plans and strategize your next move. Instead of waiting for your worries to fade, push through the fear.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your inner lie detector is operating on full blast today. Ask detailed questions and trust your gut if something sounds off.

