Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 15

End your week on a high. The moon in sensual Taurus links up with Jupiter in compassionate Cancer this morning, then romantic Venus in the early evening.

Quality time with those who understand you may sound simple, but it’s all you need. Treat people to compliments and thoughtful gestures.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Home comforts will take you back to a simpler time. Cook a family recipe or unwind with your favorite old movie.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Say how you feel. People are more receptive to the truth than you think, especially when it’s delivered with sensitivity and care.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Investing in yourself doesn’t have to involve spending money. It can look like prioritizing rest, nourishing yourself well, and refusing to skip your skin care routine. Take care of yourself today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You are enough. Put your best foot forward with authenticity, and you’ll attract friends with ease.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Secret admirers are complimenting you behind your back. Walk with your head held high. You are more loved than you know.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your goals and dreams may feel distant, but you don’t need to act alone. Enlist support from your friends who share your nerdy interests or creative vision.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Let people see the real, raw, and imperfect you. Vulnerability is attractive.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A romantic getaway or open-minded conversation could deepen an intimate connection. Alternatively, you may be asked about your loved ones. Speak highly of the VIPs in your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Light a candle while you do your morning or nighttime routine, and avoid rushing around. You’ll make better decisions when you take things slow and live in the moment.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The energy is just right for date night, so take full advantage. If you’re not spending the evening with a significant other, treat yourself to special plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may find deep emotional satisfaction in comforting someone. Take care of those in need, whether that’s by running an errand on their behalf or planning a quiet evening for you both without being asked.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your advice is about to reach someone in need. Keep sharing words of support and inspiration.

