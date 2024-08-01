Here’s Your Horoscope For Friday, August 2

Be cool, calm, and composed as you face your responsibilities this morning. Your ability to control your outpouring emotions will signal your growth and maturity as the sensitive moon in Cancer collaborates with Saturn.

You are coming to grips with the abrupt changes unfolding in your life as the day progresses. Venus, which rules over attraction and attachments, begins to separate from its tense confrontation with cosmic wild child, Uranus.

Establish a sense of inner security by deepening your self-love and self-trust. Continue to expect the unexpected where your relationships, financial patterns, and personal style are concerned.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you feel particularly sensitive today, choose your reactions wisely. Don’t let the past influence how you handle present matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your increasing emotional maturity is helping you initiate vulnerable conversations with your friends or community. Speak up and assert a boundary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The world doesn’t need regular updates on your changing feelings and circumstances. Maintain a level of privacy, keep your composure, and you will strengthen your reputation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are successfully navigating your fluctuating mood without projecting your feelings onto the future. Don’t let a bad moment turn into a bad day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t overlook your emotional needs. You may need to step back from certain responsibilities today to get some rest or tend to your mental health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share your feelings and fears with your friends and be an attentive, listening ear for them to voice their own struggles. But remember, it’s not your job to resolve their problems.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ll find that your supportive and dependable reputation is preserved, even if you take a step back at work. Only assume responsibility for your duties and workload.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your intuition is sharper than ever, allowing you to draw clear assessments of your dating life and creative projects. Don’t let your feelings and desires steer you toward unwise decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re starting to see the deep feelings creating roadblocks in your life. Go easy on yourself as you address the root of your worries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Harness the strength to open up and share your emotional experiences with your significant other or best friend. Ask for support when you need it rather than pretending you are fine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The healing efforts you’ve made to strengthen your self-worth will allow you to help others while keeping your boundaries firmly in place. Don’t over-extend yourself.