Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 22

A moody confrontation between compassionate Venus and Chiron (the asteroid representing your inner wounds) sets a sensitive and insecure tone this morning. Your relationships come under a harsh spotlight, and lingering fears of rejection or vulnerability could surface. However, this defensive and shy energy can foster greater self-awareness. Notice where you are fixating on your flaws or over-protecting your heart.

This evening, the Sun arrives in humble and hard-working Virgo, initiating a new season. Go back to basics: a productive routine, nutritious meals, and improving old projects before starting new ones. Focus and discipline are your superpowers in Virgo season.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Get back on your health grind. There’s no better time to book a spin class and move away from any environments that aren’t bringing out the best side of you.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your happiness is a priority. Carve out space for creativity and fun. Don’t let your responsibilities dominate too much of your free time.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Cleaning and organizing your space will clear your mind. Set aside time today to sort through the clutter in the neglected corners of your home.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Today, concrete logic and critical thinking serve you better than listening to your intuition. Don’t try to read between the lines for deeper meaning that isn’t even there.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Take a close look at your spending habits. That’s the only way to come up with a budget that actually works. Keep up the good work — sticking to your financial goals will eventually pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your best qualities—thoughtfulness, reliability, and grounded wisdom—are shining even brighter today. Hold yourself to a high standard and you’ll draw attention from people who respect your clarity and self-awareness.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Nerves are on the rise, but dissecting the root cause of your feelings will help you break your pattern of overthinking. What’s making you restless?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Stay close to the people who put in the same effort you do. You may be the most clear-minded and organized, but that doesn’t mean you should bear the weight of group projects on your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Offering your support could boost your reputation, proving that you have what it takes to climb the ranks at work. Be helpful and ready to share your honest feedback.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s time to put your wisdom into practice. Act on what you know. Trust your judgment over other people’s opinions. You have more insight than you think.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Don’t overlook the fine print! Scrutinize the details of contracts that loop you into a joint agreement or venture, especially if your money and resources are involved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Unrealistic standards in love may signal that you are looking for “perfection” rather than something real. Ease up and try to be more accepting of your partner's flaws.

