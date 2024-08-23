Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 23

The sensitive moon and Mercury retrograde seal their bond with Chiron (the asteroid representing your inner wounds). Prepare for realizations to dawn regarding where you’ve reacted too hastily in moments of insecurity.

Meanwhile, love planet Venus in Virgo runs into spontaneous Mars in Gemini. You may feel torn between following your head or your heart. Go where your desire and enthusiasm lead you.

The moon completes its journey through fearless Aries and enters steadier ground in resourceful Taurus. Prioritize comfort and familiarity, especially as the moon links up with the Sun in productive Virgo.

Listen to your gut if you get the overwhelming urge to stay in rather than go out. A Friday night spent indulging in self-care is good for the soul.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Have you invited unnecessary drama into your life? Slow your reactions and you’ll realize where you’ve been over the top.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t take too long to assess whether new experiences or potential lovers meet all your standards. You could miss out on a great opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Addressing misunderstandings requires courage. Demonstrate your high self-awareness by having awkward conversations with friends without taking things personally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a good time to reflect on your recent purchases and new understandings about personal finance. What you’ve learned about spending money wisely might inspire other people. Speak up!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Are you happy with the person you are becoming? Reflect on your self-improvement efforts and whether you are expressing yourself authentically.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t forget who you are while striving to keep up with trends. If want to change your appearance, do so from a state of positivity and empowerment, not to earn praise from others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A private conversation with a friend will help you reach a mutual understanding. Don’t get the entire group chat involved in your disagreement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are your daily work efforts supportive of your long-term career ambitions? Reflect on the path you are on. There may be tasks you’re avoiding that are certain to take you further.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Get studying, Sagittarius. There’s a wealth of information available to help you understand the barriers in your love life. Your challenges are more common than you might think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Intimate, intense conversations could be profoundly healing. Open up to someone you trust about your emotional or financial burdens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) An honest conversation with a partner or best friend will help you both address your fears and insecurities. Don’t just take their advice; follow your own, too.