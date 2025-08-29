Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 29

The intuitive Scorpio moon angles toward expansive Jupiter in Cancer. This compassionate alignment bodes well for deepening your awareness of your loved one’s unspoken needs and desires. Offer your generous affection to your favorite person this morning. Get emotionally honest with someone you’d like to connect with on a more intimate level.

The energy turns tense and moody later this evening. Stubborn Mercury in Leo clashes with the moon, and pride or privacy may be a barrier to honest conversation. Listen carefully and make sure you’ve understood others’ perspectives before responding.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Learning to trust again takes time. When the breakthrough finally comes, let down your guard with someone who has proven themselves.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Does someone in your inner circle need of guidance or affection? Trust your instincts. You might say exactly the right thing.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Focus and discipline will bring long-term financial rewards. If you feel like you’re ready to quit, change your approach rather than giving up entirely.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You glow differently when you prioritize your happiness. The more you explore your passions, creativity, and personal interests, the more people will become drawn to you.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Acts of kindness done in private are often more meaningful grand public gestures. Extend quiet support to a loved one.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your words of encouragement are more powerful than you realize. Check in with your friends and family. How are they really feeling? Your love will make an impact.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When you know your value, you will become magnetic. You’ll attract more respect by sticking to your boundaries rather than contorting yourself to make others happy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Keep your eye on the bigger picture. Optimism and confidence will attract good things far better than a closed mind ever will.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your emotional intelligence, wisdom, and calm energy can pick someone up when they’re at their lowest point. Weather the storm with your loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Life is too short for superficial connections. Surround yourself with friends who feel like family, and a partner who sees your soul.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Beyond your achievements, your legacy is shaped by the people you help along the way. Collaborate, don’t compete.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Venture outside your comfort zone with an open heart. There are so many interesting places, exciting people, and new experiences that you have yet to fall in love with.

