Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 8

Try not to spiral before lunch. The moon is in Aquarius this morning, having shifted into this casual and cool sign last night. But by the time you wake up, the planet of feelings will be locked into a tense alignment with stormy Pluto and Mercury retrograde. While you process the past, don’t get lost in stories or theories that no longer matter, or you could unconsciously revive drama you previously put to rest.

This afternoon, Mars in artistic Libra aligns with Uranus in chatty Gemini. You may feel more comfortable taking a calculated risk if it could lead to a meaningful alliance. Share your brilliant ideas and inspiration, even if you haven’t acted on them.

Shortly after, reality checks might force you to slam the brakes and reconsider whether you’re acting with integrity. As Mars collides with disciplinarian Saturn and misty Neptune — both retrograde in Aries — make sure your actions are aligned with your beliefs and principles, even when nobody’s watching.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Nostalgia isn’t always a sign to revisit the past. Think carefully before you revive a connection that you bravely walked away from.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The way you handle a disagreement will be remembered far more than the reason you’re bickering. Stay silent until you’re confident enough to speak without regret — especially if you’re dealing with family or coworkers.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) When plans are rerouted, trips are delayed, or past conversations resurface, seize the opportunity to ask more questions that you did the first time. This could be th second chance you need to gain clarity.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Got any regrets? Avoid being hard on yourself for what you didn’t know in the past. A transparent conversation around trust, money, and intimacy may help you feel more secure.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Has your relationship run its course? Avoid taking drastic action. Instead, reflect on whether it’s you that needs to change, or if it’s time to revoke an old fling’s front row access to your life.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) There is such a thing as over-searching for signs and meaning. If you find yourself always looking for external confirmation, it may be time to step away from the situation you’re worrying about.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Color outside the lines and do what makes you happy. You might need to begin this journey alone, but pursuing your interests and following your heart will lead to new connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You don’t need a clear vision of your 10-year plan, just an awareness of what’s most important right now. You might find that this isn’t your career, but love, family, or home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The chances of misunderstandings occurring are high. Keep this in mind before saying something you can’t take back.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) What used to matter may feel empty as your feelings and values evolve. But gradually, you’ll realize what you want. Keep your options and ideas open as you discover meaning in new areas.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your independence may collide with your partner’s expectations. Have an honest conversation soon to avoid letting hidden frustrations build beneath the surface.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Listen to your body. Stress, worries, and work frustrations are signs that you should take a break, not push yourself harder. Rest may be just what you need to clear your mind.

