Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 9

You may battle conflicted emotions and second-guess yourself this morning. Thankfully, the moon mingles with animated Mars, instilling you with resilience and vitality. Jupiter in Gemini offers optimistic and lively assistance in this cosmic mix. Whatever’s troubling you will quickly be forgotten once you leap into your daily activities.

Your charismatic side emerges this afternoon; you’ll have no trouble inspiring people to trust your leadership. Flex your charm and creativity as the moon in graceful Libra coordinates with the sun in expressive Leo. Your confident, considerate, and polite guidance is exactly what people need.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t hold back your thoughts. Your direct and compassionate advice will make your loved ones feel seen and understood.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Things are coming together the more you trust yourself. Stick to your healthy lifestyle and balanced routine. Soon, people will turn to you for encouragement.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your elegance and charm are irresistible today. Take advantage of this by making the first move to get everything you desire. Ask your crush on a date. Flirt with an alluring stranger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Everything you create or achieve is informed by the nature of your internal world. Strengthen your comfort and inner peace and you will overcome barriers to success.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your friendly and diplomatic attitude is gaining the attention of like-minded people. Move toward people, groups, and communities that demonstrate fairness and cooperation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Believe in your ability to take the reigns and steer your life in a new direction. Maintain a calm and balanced attitude toward your money and resources, and you will make decisions that benefit your future as much as your present.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t just talk the talk — walk the walk. The best way to inspire people is to be a living example. Wear your heart on your sleeve and live by your morals and values.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are taking courageous action to push forward with your head held high. Commend yourself for handling and processing your feelings more smoothly than you would have in the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your ability to consider both sides of the story is making you popular with friends and followers. Direct this positive energy toward repairing an alliance and mending your relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Trust your instincts that are tugging you toward exploring career changes, but release any expectation that today’s actions will have a long-lasting effect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Open your heart to new experiences, cultures, and environments. When you do, you will be led toward creative and romantic opportunities that are better than you expected.