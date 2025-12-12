Expect a restless morning as you weigh up your best course of action. The practical Virgo moon is locked into a square-off with motivated Mars, encouraging careful thought and intentional action. But before you can take a step forward, sudden disruptions could alter your routine as cosmic wild-card Uranus aligns with the moon.

Instead of perfecting old projects, focus on something new. What you’ve already completed is good enough, even if Neptune lurking in opposition to the moon makes you think otherwise. Do your best to shift your attitude.

Balance is restored by late morning when the moon wanders into graceful Libra. Shortly after, the moon collaborates with mental Mercury and intense Pluto, bringing both depth and ease to your social life. Express yourself, balancing your concern for others with a desire for honesty. Telling the truth will strengthen your connections.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ve got plenty of options — many of which you haven’t considered yet. When a drop of inspiration gets you thinking about your next adventure, go down the research rabbit hole.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) When a door is thrown open, seize the moment by seeking out the truth or making a brave confession. Your bluntness might be startling at first, but directness and curiosity will lead to the answers you crave.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A conversation left incomplete can finally be revisited. Initiate an important discussion; negotiate, clarify expectations, and make your thoughts on the future known.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Instead of getting bogged down by your current reality, keep your eye on the potential future. Even tedious chores are setting the stage for something bigger.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s no better time to share a legendary story or a genuine compliment. Don’t filter yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) A conversation at home or about your family could prompt reflection on where you feel most free. Take note.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Charisma is working in your favor. People are inclined to appreciate whatever you have to say today.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Value is about more than just the price tag. Insteaad of mindlessly spending money, consider if an item will add meaning to your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When you practice what you preach, people will listen. Act first, then explain later.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) What are your unfulfilled dreams and unmet expectations? Break out your journal.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There’s nothing quite like brainstorming with an enthusiastic group. Talk to people who share your vision, not people who will poke holes in your ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your optimism may open doors at work, but avoid making claims you can’t live up to. When discussing deadlines and deliverables, stay realistic.

