Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, December 19

Friday begins on a high note as the moon links up with Venus in adventurous Sagittarius. Expressing yourself frankly will help you feel alive. This is your moment to do what feels natural, not turn to others for approval.

By mid-afternoon, a confrontation between the moon and mature Saturn deliver a reality check. Slow down for a moment and consider if you’ve been looking at certain situations through rose-colored glasses. You need to get real.

Later tonight, an inspired new moon in Sagittarius rises. Shortly after, it switches gears and enters ambitious Capricorn, encouraging a balance of practicality and hope. A new beginning is underway, allowing you to get a head start on your New Year’s resolution. But unrealistic expectations might cause hiccups down the line. Dream big, but don’t overlook roadblocks beyond your control.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Follow your heart by saying yes. Your next adventure could lure you toward off-the-beaten-path destinations, worthwhile experiences, and beautiful people who share your zest for life.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Generosity doesn’t have to be flashy. Instead of buying yet another holiday present, give the gift of thoughtfully considering someone’s feelings.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Nothing beats a grand gesture. Cut out any subtleties today and send a clear message about your genuine interest.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your dream life won’t click into place on its own; it must be consciously created. Identifying meaningful goals will make it easier to leap out of bed every morning.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This is your moment to put your personal style on display or declare your romantic feelings. Don’t hold back.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Slightly upgrading your home or work area will usher in a sense of calm, clarity, and creativity. You don’t need to fully redecorate — just rearrange a few knick-knacks, move a piece of furniture, or add a pop of color.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You may be wise, but people are most drawn to your graceful delivery and generous empathy. Invite someone over for a heart-to-heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Make one important decision that aligns with your values. For example, set a boundary, invest in something worthwhile, or volunteer for a cause you care about.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Confidence grows when you release external pressures and fall back in love with who you really are. Rather than weighing your every move against other people’s expectations, ask yourself: “What do I want?”

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The work you’ve done on yourself behind the scenes is setting you up for bigger rewards. Keep identifying old habits and dynamics that must be broken — it's all shaping you into a stronger, wiser, happier person.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) No more sitting on the sidelines. It’s time to go all in on the vision you can’t stop dreaming about. Encouragement from a friend or coworker could help you gain momentum. If you’re single, be on the lookout for a worthy partner who shares your ambition.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re making a name for yourself in rooms you have yet to enter, among people you admire and respect. Walk with your head held high.

