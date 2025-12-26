Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, December 26

The day opens with tender memories and daydreams, thanks to the moon shining in reflective Pisces. By mid-morning, however, it reaches a deadlock with Mercury, the planet controlling communication. It may not be easy to explain how you feel or believe what you hear.

In the early afternoon, the moon enlists support from Jupiter, and you may feel reassured that your emotions are valid. If someone close to you decides to open up, offer plenty of compassion. Be the support you wish you had.

You may feel a stronger pull toward emotional accountability this evening as the moon glides past mature Saturn. Even if you aren’t ready to make a confession just yet, be honest with yourself.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Some things cannot be explained, only felt. Not everything needs to be put up for debate, so don’t bother trying to convince people who are on a different wavelength.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s finally time to have that talk about trust, money, or expectations. Though it may temporarily dampen the vibe, you’ll be glad to have clarity.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It may be difficult for you and a partner to reach an agreement, especially if one of you is holding onto unrealistic ideals. Forget about how things should be and focus on how you both feel today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If reality does not align with your expectations, keep your faith strong. This is not a sign to abandon your dreams, but rather to focus only on what you can control today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Are you getting swept up in excitement? Avoid exaggerating feelings that might not last or reading into a gesture that might be more playful than romantic.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Carefully assess the need beneath someone’s words today. Whether they’re looking for solutions or acknowledgement, listening carefully without judgment or interruption will show them you understand.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) To-do lists aren’t just for work. Jot down those random tasks you’ve been meaning to do — text a friend back, cancel a subscription you never use, and pick up another tube of toothpaste — and start crossing them off.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Moments of stress-free fun might be interrupted with worries about cost, time, or value. Take solace in the fact that you aren’t the only one feeling conflicted at this time of year. Instead of pretending everything is fine, notice where your hesitation is coming from.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Honesty might be the best policy, but not everyone is ready to hear your stance. Choose the right moment to share your thoughts to avoid disagreements escalating.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Private thoughts have a sneaky way of surfacing, and something might slip out today. If it does, consider why.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re getting advice that doesn’t resonate with you. Block out the noise and trust your instincts, especially when it comes to decisions about money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your point of view is unique. Don’t over-explain your feelings or story; the right people will understand you from the get-go.

