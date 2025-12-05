Your Horoscope For Friday, December 5

We’re still on a high after yesterday’s curious full moon. The sun continues its feud with the north node in Pisces and the south node in Virgo (both abstract points that symbolize destiny and fate). The way you put yourself forward today could set you off on a new journey or reinforce an old pattern. Make the most of this pivotal moment by pushing for growth and change.

By mid-morning, your instincts are on high alert as the scattered Gemini moon opposes Mars in Sagittarius. But Chiron in fearless Aries — a healing asteroid — also links up with Mars, lending you courage and resilience. You may feel the intensity of this pivotal moment, but your actions must be clear and intentional, not habitual or insecure.

Restraint is your best move this afternoon as the moon clashes with mature Saturn, and later, Neptune retrograde. Finally, the moon wades into calm and secure Cancer to help you process today’s events. Congratulate yourself on your progress, even if it was only subtle.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t just preach your philosophy, live by it. Move forward with optimism, faith, and openness to new adventures, even if the road ahead isn’t promised.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Are you more invested than your partner? Halt before you wind up in a one-sided connection — you deserve a relationship that feels mutually supportive.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s time to get serious, committed, and devoted — especially if the person in front of you aligns with the vision you’re aspiring to. Don’t wait for more signs as confirmation; seal the deal on your partnership or open up fully to someone you love.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Ready to shift your life direction? Start small by adjusting your routines and work/life balance. Updating your daily habits will signal your new priorities and create the foundation for success.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Inspiration has sparked for a reason. Explore your artistic vision and intimate feelings. Create without expectation and express love freely. Do what feels good without second-guessing yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Sometimes, purpose is not discovered through an external journey, but a deeper inquiry into your history. Unearthing a story about your childhood, family, or lineage today could open new doors.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) No more sitting quietly on the sidelines. It’s time to be loud, open, and expressive — especially when you have something meaningful to share. You may be surprised by who chimes in with support.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ve been lacking confidence lately. Remember, you’re more magnetic when you believe in what you have to offer. Stand tall today, like you know your worth, and something will click into place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You aren’t bound to any decision, direction, or career path. You can change your mind — and your life — at any moment. Start now.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Health is your greatest priority. However, this encompasses far more than just physical fitness. What hard decisions need to be made to cultivate a stress-free mind, positive coping strategies, a comfortable environment, and a life that feels liberating?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you lead with your values and speak openly about your goals, you’ll form a community that is bound by something far deeper than shared opinions. Don’t let your desire for connection cause you to settle in a space where you don’t feel seen.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The spotlight has landed on you for a reason. Stepping into a position of leadership, influence, or authority could disrupt a partnership built on shaky foundations, but it’s time to choose yourself, even if it means walking alone.

