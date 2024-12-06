Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, December 6

This morning’s energy is reflective, restrained, and intentional. Mindset-planet Mercury (currently retrograde) collides with stoic Saturn in Pisces. This honest and introspective alignment demands that you speak — but not without thinking through your words first. Hold off on over-sharing or voicing unsolicited opinions.

By the afternoon, abrasive Mars turns retrograde in courageous Leo. Slow down to address your current challenges. Reflect on the impact of your carelessness and where you have struggled to assert yourself without inciting drama.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you bored, Aries? Has your sex life become stale? Bring back the spark by evaluating your changing desires, hobbies, and interests.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unresolved drama at home could lead to tense family dynamics. Remove yourself from the situation when you feel frustrated.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Slow down and think before you speak. Practicing self-awareness will pay off when it’s time to have hard conversations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Re-evaluate the impulses that have disturbed your financial security. You don’t need to spend a lot of money to feel happy or worthy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do your actions align with your true self? Don’t let the desire to prove yourself lead you astray.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you’re frozen with fear, turn your focus inward. Meditation or journaling will help you build confidence and overcome self-sabotage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you actions empowered or performative? Ask yourself if you are following your heart or doing what will earn you attention and respect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Progress may be stalled. Use this time to reflect on your career, direction, and leadership style. It may be necessary to pivot to a new direction with pride.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pay attention to your instinct to retaliate when someone disagrees with you. You may think they’re being stubborn, but aren’t you acting the same way?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sharing is caring, Capricorn. When you put your pride aside and offer your vulnerable heart or resources to someone you trust, your bond will strengthen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Have you been selfish, Aquarius? Conflict in your relationships may emerge, forcing you to learn the art of the compromise.