Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, February 14

Your love life and creativity are bursting with energy this Valentine’s Day. Make a romantic declaration as Mercury settles in poetic Pisces, or find an artistic outlet — like painting, music, or dance — to express your deeper feelings.

Identifying your loved one’s unspoken needs will come with ease. But by mid-morning, the Virgo moon’s opposition with serious Saturn brings a reality check. Don’t be hard on yourself if you cannot resolve your lover's troubles. Be a pillar of support rather than a problem-solver.

Expect the unexpected this evening. The moon’s clarifying alignment with Uranus coincides with a sudden shift in your feelings and expectations. You may discover how you feel about your date or realize what changes in your life will allow you to meet the person of your dreams.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Keep a journal on your nightstand. The answers you seek could arrive through cryptic messages in your dreams.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your friendships are growing stronger through meaningful conversations about your mutual aspirations. Look out for a collaborator or mentor who shares your dreams.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Don’t take an overly logical approach when talking to an audience or handling career negotiations. Your words will leave a lasting impact when you speak from the heart.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Synchronicities are signaling you’re moving in the right direction. Pay attention to the subtle cues that call you toward an educational path or long-distance journey.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You may feel compelled to open up about your worries and fears. Trust that your openness and vulnerability will foster deeper intimacy in your relationships.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Boundaries are blurring in your love life. Support your partner through compassionate listening rather than taking on their problems and perspectives as your own.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Live in a state of flow. You don’t have to race to the next milestone or destination. Your productivity will thrive when you move at your own pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Romance is dialed up a notch today, pulling you toward creative forms of expression like art, poetry, and music. Find a unique way to convey how you feel and make your date feel adored.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Nostalgic childhood memories will pull you closer to your family or hometown. Pick up the phone and tell a loved one you’re thinking of them.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) People turn to you for support thanks to your deep emotional intelligence. Rather than taking the tough-love approach today, be gentle with your advice.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may feel generous with your finances today. However, you shouldn’t support others if you haven’t yet established your own solid foundation. Water your garden first.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You can think highly of yourself and acknowledge where you are still learning and growing. Accept the version of you that exists today.

For more, check out your tarot reading.