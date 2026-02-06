The moon continues to coast through loving Libra, setting a calm and collaborative tone for your morning. Don’t get too comfortable, though — hard-hitting cosmic activity kicks in around midday when the moon squares off with Jupiter retrograde. Your compassion is in overdrive, and understanding where people are coming from is your greatest talent. But are you seeing clearly, or just making excuses for their behavior?

By mid-afternoon, the moon links up with the Aquarius sun, sharpening your instinct for justice and fairness. Standing up for something that matters and making the people around you feel seen will strengthen your sense of purpose.

This evening, conversations get deep when Mercury leaves logical Aquarius for intuitive and soulful Pisces. When you stop overthinking about the future, you’ll see that meaningful experiences are more important than checking items off an arbitrary bucket list.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Trust your intuition when it calls you to stay in tonight or set your phone to Do Not Disturb. A moment of silence will clear your mental clutter. Pull out your journal.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your aspirations for the future are becoming crystal clear. Share your big, beautiful dreams with your friends and teammates, and stay close to those who mirror your optimism.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Believe it or not, your boss is more interested in your vision than metrics. Pitch ideas you intuitively know will work, even if you don’t have the data to back it up yet. People like to put their faith in someone who radiates passion.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t be surprised if you find yourself rethinking your life trajectory after having a philosophical conversation or watching a foreign film. New perspectives will widen your worldview and reveal where you’ve been thinking too small.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Others may shy away from emotional pillow talk, but not you. When you sense hidden feelings behind your partner claiming they’re fine, dig deeper.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you’ve got something sweet to say, don’t hold back. The people in you life may secretly crave words of affirmation and reassurance that you care.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Hit pause on your to-do list and listen to your body’s call for rest. You’ll feel more satisfied with your work when you stop forcing your body into action.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Stop judging yourself. True love is acceptance, and you deserve it just as much as others do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Nostalgia is taking over today. Revisiting old memories is a great way to remember how much you’ve grown, and and reflect on where you’re going. Just don’t get lost in the narrative that the past is better than the future — it’s not.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Share your deep ideas today. Your perspective is just what the world needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A new spiritual perspective may help you realize that attention and time are your most precious assets. Treat them like money — budget carefully.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re seeing yourself with the kind of clarity and self-awareness it takes people decades to master. When you make a decision about a personal matter, stand by it no matter what others say. You know yourself best.

For more, check out your tarot reading.