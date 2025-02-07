Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, February 7

This morning’s curious energy is ideal for brainstorming. A series of quick lunar alignments fills the air with chatty and informative energy. The animated Gemini moon coordinates with the sun and Mercury in Aquarius. This outgoing alignment makes you want to socialize.

Bounce creative ideas or questions off like-minded people. Try coworking with a friend. As the moon meets responsible Saturn, someone may point out where you’re veering off subject and getting distracted. Or you could spot a genius solution that resolves a problem or helps a teammate.

A communicative afternoon preludes a responsible evening. The steady bond of Mars retrograde and mature Saturn reflects your dedication and emotional maturity. Get a head start on your weekend priorities, but avoid stressful activities.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You should have no trouble displaying maturity today. Pause before you react. Handle familial or home matters sensitively.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Patient communication will diffuse tensions among your siblings or friends. Hear people out today and aim toward building long-term solutions.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Don’t let a moment of insecurity or self-doubt undo your hard work. Keep moving toward your goals and aspirations, even if today’s step forward is hesitant.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Feeling stuck, Cancer? Think about what would fill your life with meaning and purpose. Envision new possibilities.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When you think about your intimate relationships or financial obligations, what scares you? Get honest with yourself, Leo. You’ll develop tremendous resilience by confronting your hidden fears.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Taking the time to nurture your serious relationships will pay off. Discussing your life dreams and concerns about the future will bring you closer together.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Uncertainty around your career trajectory may inspire you to reconsider the big picture. Aim for satisfaction, but don’t run away from hard work. Success and discipline go hand in hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Be responsible and handle business before pleasure. Brush up on your professional skills or revisit a plan that never took off.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The more self-awareness and self-love you develop, the stronger your relationships will get. Consider which of your emotional needs are not being met. How you can communicate this gently?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Are you on the verge of commitment? Don’t be scared. Talk it over with a loved one and don’t rush into a final decision.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Small, mindful adjustments to your daily habits could make all the difference. To see consistent returns in your work and finances, cultivate a healthy routine that you can sustain in the long run.