Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, January 10

The day begins under the restless collision of the moon, now in spirited Gemini and romantic Venus. Communicate generously and express affectionate words without restraint. Silence leaves people questioning how you really feel, so don’t hold back. Enthusiasm is a beautiful thing.

The moon drifts toward optimistic Jupiter, encouraging your philosophical curiosity as you head into the afternoon. You’re asking bigger questions and getting people thinking. However, avoid crossing boundaries with your invasive inquisitions.

Cautious Mars in Cancer intertwines with intuitive Neptune this evening. To alleviate the discomfort you may feel about your lack of momentum or progress, remind yourself of the big picture. There’s a reason why you are here and not further ahead. Explore the deeper meaning with an accepting attitude.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Revisiting past conversations will reveal the details you have overlooked. Listen more than you speak today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sharing is caring, Taurus. You will feel most content when you are generous with your time, energy, and resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Focus on your best qualities, and you will feel better about yourself and what you have to offer. Highlight your potential rather than your failings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Satisfaction is kicking in. Proceed with optimism, and don’t let the past plague your mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Vibrant social interactions will give you the uplifting boost you need. If you can’t get your fix through energizing group projects at work, organize exciting evening plans with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t play it cool, Virgo. Talk about what intrigues and excites you, and people will take an interest in you. Your enthusiasm is infectious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re itching to expand your horizons, but before you book a spontaneous flight or sign up for something new, get clear on what you’re craving. Is it a new environment or an intellectual challenge?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Review the fine print in your legal affairs. Luck is on your side today, ensuring positive outcomes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A craving for connection will drive your behavior today. Reach out to a lover or friend who makes your world feel lighter, or clear the air with someone from your past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t sweat the small stuff, Capricorn. Minor inconveniences at work are an opportunity to roll with the tides. Explore a new direction and remain flexible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A curious exploration of your sexuality could lead to flirtatious interactions. Your free spirit could move you toward hobbies or projects you abandoned. Relax and indulge today.