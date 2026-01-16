The moon shifts into disciplined Capricorn early this morning, setting a productive start to your day. Tackling the neglected tasks on your to-do list may be more straightforward than you realize. However, hazy Neptune lurks in the shadows within reach of the moon, and distractions could hinder your focus. Do one thing at a time without the pressure to move faster.

By mid-morning, Mercury in rational Capricorn breaks away from a tense alignment with Chiron, an asteroid representing your inner wounds and fears. Yet maintaining composure in provoking conversations could present challenges throughout the day. Delay your reaction. It’s better to remain silent than send that frustrated text or lash out at someone who doesn’t know what you’re dealing with emotionally.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Great leaders aren’t perfect or masters of all trades, and your faults and flaws don’t make you incapable of getting the job done. When you feel the pressure to over-perform, remember you’ve already earned respect.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s difficult to see the future clearly when your mind is stuck on the past. Question your perspective and how much your long-term vision has been shaped by worries or pessimism.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Staying guarded can create a disconnect between you and your friends. Rather than playing it cool, try being honest with a trusted person about your fears.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Are you internalizing others’ expectations of what relationships should look like? Avoid putting too much pressure on your partner by focusing on how things feel, not how it looks or the timeline you think you should follow.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Letting go of your to-do list could help you reconnect to your sense of wonder. Life isn’t all about productivity, optimization, and reaching goals; magic can happen when you aren’t trying to push for outcomes.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Too much rigidity around what’s supposed to be playful and fun could cause barriers in your love life or passion projects. Going with the flow today means releasing some control, not abandoning your plans.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If past tensions are resurfacing in your relationships, resist the urge to lock your feelings away to keep the peace. Resolution can’t be sought without emotional vulnerability.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your mind may be sharp, alert, and ready to work, but how does your body feel? If you’re tired, uncomfortable, or stressed over the small stuff, taking a break could be more productive than pushing through.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) People want to see the real you shine. Don’t let insecurity or self-doubt cause you to hide.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The pressure to feel strong is adding extra weight to your shoulders. It’s OK to be the one who needs comfort and support every now and then.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may prefer to stay silent over being misunderstood, but is hiding your truth really helping? Journaling could offer relief until you’re able to express yourself out loud.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Questioning what you bring to the table is a natural concern, especially if you’re surrounded by high achievers. However, you don’t need a certain title to be a vital part of your community. You belong because of who you are.

For more, check out your tarot reading.