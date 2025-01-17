Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, January 17

Begin your day with a positive attitude, and you won’t be destabilized by inconveniences that emerge in alignment with the moon’s collision with Jupiter. Troubles that would normally cause you to overthink may be met with a practical motivation instead. Believe in your ability to achieve as the Sun sustains its bond with dreamy Neptune.

You might feel anxious as you head into the afternoon. The moon now stands watch over Venus and Saturn, making it difficult to deny feelings of loneliness or boredom. At the same time, you are presented with dynamic opportunities to instigate serious discussions about your emotions when the moon moves in sight of mature and accountable Mercury in Capricorn.

However, the tension continues into the afternoon when Venus, the planet of love, strengthens its bond with Saturn, ruling responsibility. End your day with a healthy conversation or moment of introspection surrounding commitment, devotion, or any fears about intimacy.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Consider the past before making a new commitment, but resist putting too much stock in bad experiences. Don’t let fear derail your desires.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today, you will learn whether you are truly devoted to your long-term goals and aspirations. What you are prepared to invest to see your dreams come true?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re gaining recognition for your hard work, dedication, and leadership. Don’t let your inner perfectionist strip away the joy of approaching a major milestone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you’re considering signing up for a class or planning a trip, it’s the perfect time to get your funds in order. Putting money aside strengthens your commitment to your future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You may tackle a deep-rooted fear of intimacy today — your own or a loved one’s. Build trust by demonstrating loyalty, reliability, and respect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you aren’t discussing boundaries and commitment with your significant other, you may show a loved one that they can depend on you in times of need. Today, take action to demonstrate how much you care.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Commit to the tasks at hand and decline invitations to take on any new responsibilities. It is better to master a few things than to stretch yourself thin.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Assess your creative projects and love life with a realistic eye. Are you in it for the long run? Make space for hard but necessary conversations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) To combat feelings of loneliness, turn toward your family and community. Get involved, Sagittarius. Don’t sit on the sidelines or handle everything on your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People know you can talk the talk. Today, prove that you can walk the walk.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t just dream about achieving financial freedom. Put the dominoes in place and make it happen!