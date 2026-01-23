Buckle up! This morning is jam-packed with cosmic activity, starting with Mars’ launch into non-conformist Aquarius. Over the next six weeks, the planet of action and determination urges you to work smarter, not harder. Don’t be afraid of stepping outside the lines to take a stance.

Your weird side is called to the surface when the Sun meets Pluto in a dynamic fusion. Let it run free. You can use your individuality to your advantage today.

You may catch yourself daydreaming around mid-morning when the moon bands together with hazy Neptune. But a spark of hope could fuel your courage and momentum once the moon charges into impulsive Aries, landing within view of Mars. Leap toward whatever’s inspiring you.

Passionate conversations with friends may uplift you this afternoon. As the moon makes contact with transformative Pluto and brainiac Mercury, tell your inner circle what’s on your mind.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Over the next few weeks, your biggest wins may come through collaboration rather individual efforts. Turn to your people who can help you make progress on long-held visions.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Someone has to initiate change in how things are done. Why not you? Take charge of implementing new ideas at work or challenging systems that are no longer functioning. Others will follow your lead.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Ready to embark on your next adventure? This is your green light to book a flight to a place completely unlike home. A fresh environment is exactly what you need to reignite your spark.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Whether you’re experimenting in the bedroom or setting a boundary, intimacy and trust will improve through direct communication. Ask for what you need and don’t be hesitant to explore something new.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You need an intellectual match who can keep up with your wit and fire. Stay close to partners who allow you the freedom to be yourself, and don’t shy away from high-stakes conversations with those who don’t.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Efficiency is the key to success. Grab yourself a new gadget that can optimize your progress, whether at work or in the gym.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A sudden drive to experiment or take on a unique hobby could unlock a whole new world for you. Venture where you haven’t been before; that spontaneous music event or group gathering could bring more joy than you know.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Asserting your independence could be seen as rebellion against traditions or familial expectations. But it’s better to live by your own standards than within the confines of others’ expectations. Follow your instincts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When your mind is moving at twice the usual speed, you’ll find the solution to your problems — and other people’s —with ease. Just be careful not to eclipse conversations with your perspective; you may not be the only one with an idea to pitch.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A renewed drive to increase your income and quality of life kicks in today, and taking a non-traditional approach could bring the best results. Rather than working more hours, consider how to make better and more strategic use of your time and skills.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re reclaiming your power, and people can feel it. Make the most of your boost in energy, drive, and confidence by asserting yourself without apology.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Some seasons are for rigorous work and propelling forward, but this one is for finishing up old projects and letting yourself rest. Don’t feel guilty if you need to retreat from the social scene to restore your energy

