Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, January 24

The cosmic energy lightens this morning. You’ll find it easier to make decisions you can stand by as mature Mercury in Capricorn breaks away from passive Mars retrograde. Conversations flow much more smoothly once Mercury gains power through its alignment with Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs. Speak up on what you couldn’t say yesterday.

As the day progresses, you’re feeling increasingly vigorous and adventurous. Present yourself as a capable leader when the enthusiastic Sagittarius moon links up with obsessive Pluto. Relentless positivity and confidence will pay off this afternoon. Set expectations high and get your friends or colleagues excited.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Inspiration strikes when you’re surrounded by like-minded people today. Brainstorm, collaborate, and share your vision with friends. No dream is too big.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your faith and high expectations will inspire trust in others. Show how willing you are to invest your time, energy, and resources into your career, and others will support you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Sharing thoughts about the changing world will strengthen your bonds with others. Don’t be afraid of expressing yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Time flies when you have a positive attitude. Focus on the impact and immediate rewards of the tedious tasks on your agenda.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) New and exciting experiences will dial up the passion in your love life. Plan a date that will bring out your outdoorsy side.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A family member, roommate, or neighbor may have a solution to a pressing issue you’re facing at work. Ask for their advice. An impressive plan may emerge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your charming magnetism, open mind, and sense of humor may attract lucky experiences or an admirer today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Take pride in your independence and strength. There’s nothing you can’t do, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Spark up a conversation with a friendly face in your neighborhood. You may discover something new about yourself through other’s perceptions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your visions need a home. Craft a mood board or write a journal entry about your financial goals and aspirations. You’ll increase your likelihood of success by writing down your ambitions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your friends and followers are looking to you for hope and motivation. Keep being you, Aquarius, and your authenticity will draw in even more positive attention.