This month’s hard, intellectual energy softens. The moon continues to drift through its ruling sign, compassionate Cancer, emphasizing emotional security and mindful routines. Weed out any tasks that require you to over-extend yourself. Today is all about comfort.

Later this evening, the moon draws close to expansive Jupiter retrograde, pulling you deeper into your feelings. Revisiting fond memories could lead to emotional clarity and realizations about what life is all about. Take a moment to sit with your feelings and reflect on what’s going well and how much you’ve grown.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Staying active and on your feet is your default setting, but today calls for rest, a tidy home, and quality time with your inner circle. Trade a high-activity Friday night for a cozy evening, warm blanket, and meaningful phone call.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Expressing your affection is long overdue. Whether you’re writing a thoughtful thank-you note or checking in on a sibling or friend, make sure the important words are spoken out loud.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A financial goal is within reach, or maybe you’re realizing you have a little extra time or money to spend. Treat yourself today — you’ve earned it!

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Big feelings are taking over, but you shouldn’t apologize for expressing yourself. Hiding in the shadows to make others comfortable is no longer an option. Take up space and lead with emotional honesty.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Last night’s vivid dreams may linger in your mind today, or you may be preoccupied with past memories. If you need to slow down and reflect, don’t feel guilty about opting out of your social plans.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re the “mom friend” that your group needs today. Whether you’re offering comforting advice or reminding them that they belong, don’t forget to heed your own words of wisdom.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A mentor or manager may have wisdom to share on how to give your career a boost. When you show your care for the work you do, others will feel inspired to support your rise to the top.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your intuition is your best compass. When inspiration strikes, trust that fate is nudging you in the right direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Take the lead in clearing a financial obligation or steering your partnership toward deeper emotional intimacy. Security is always the best investment.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Let yourself be doted on, nurtured, and supported without worrying about how you’ll immediately return the favor. Your lover, collaborator, or friend may only be looking for deep appreciation and expressions of gratitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Being of service to a person or cause is a great way to uplift your mood. Be on the lookout for big or small ways to offer a helping hand, and you’ll be amazed at how quickly the stressors in your life drift to the back of your mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t overthink, just follow the fun and live in the moment. A lighthearted approach to your day could bring new meaning to your love life and passion projects.

