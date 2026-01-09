Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, January 9

A vision is getting clearer this morning as perspective-ruling Mercury collaborates with the north node (an astrological point that represents growth and destiny). Take this as a green light to initiate an important discussion or share what you’ve been planning behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the Sun, Venus, and Mars continue to tread through ambitious Capricorn in unison. All three check in with Jupiter retrograde, which lurks in the opposing zodiac sign, Cancer. The allure of success can create tempting distractions, but integrity will keep you on track toward meaningful goals.

By evening, when the sensitive Cancer moon challenges Mercury, your feelings slip out of sync with the facts of a situation. If you feel hurt or pressured, avoid making assumptions about where someone’s coming from. It’s difficult to make sound decisions when your defenses are raised.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Not all ladders are worth the climb, especially if they require you to sacrifice too much personal time and peace. You could stay late and achieve a win at work today... or you could head out at your usual time and enjoy a cozy night at home.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You can always learn more, but don’t discount the wealth of wisdom you already have. Try not to get intimidated by someone else’s knowledge — you can hold your own.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) When negotiating a situation, make sure your needs are heard. If you don’t highlight what you are owed and deserve, who will?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Healthy relationships are about balance. Find the strength to assert yourself and enjoy your independence, but don’t forget to stay attentive to your loved ones, too.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ll do your best work when you operate in your own unique way. Others might prefer a quiet desk, but if you’d rather sit on the couch with reality TV in the background, go for it.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You don’t need to impress people by showing off your accomplishments before you’re fully ready. During the developmental stage, privacy is crucial.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your dutiful efforts at home don’t go unnoticed. You’ve earned more respect than you realize.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Strength isn’t about insisting you’re right. You’re more powerful when trade comfort for growth and let people challenge your beliefs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Invest your energy wisely. Happiness comes from surrounding yourself with the right people.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re a natural leader, and people pay attention to how you conduct yourself. But you don’t always have to be “on.” Dropping the mask will help sustain your most important connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Self-care should be treated with the same rigor and respect as a work deadline. Prioritize your well-being today by setting firm boundaries around anything causing you stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) When certain interests, activities, and trips don’t fit neatly into your five-year plan, consider a detour. What feels like a distraction could actually be a source of inspiration, romance, and opportunity.

