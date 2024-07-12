Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 12

The moon is in elegant Libra, setting a graceful, dignified, and charming tone for the day. However, tense dynamics will emerge in your relationships, challenging you to flex your negotiation skills.

Venus, the planet of values and self-worth, is in confident Leo, pulling into the firing line of intense Pluto retrograde. Power struggles may ensue if you are too self-focused to consider the needs and interests of your partner or team.

Be cooperative, balanced, and fair with your demands. Avoid asking people to give more if you are unwilling to offer the same in return.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your idea of fun may not mirror the interests of your friends. Don’t be stubborn, Aries. Compromise and try to find an activity you can all enjoy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Demands at work will challenge your boundaries. Hold firm and prioritize your comfort, joy, and self-care.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When you speak to an audience, you must wield your power responsibly. Avoid sharing your opinion on matters you don’t understand, or you may be quizzed by people more knowledgable than you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you find yourself giving and never receiving in return, it’s time to assert yourself. Make sure your loved ones love you in equal measure. Setting a higher standard will remind them of your worth and value.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are your main priority, Leo. But your loved ones may feel neglected or forgotten if you are too independent. Make sure they feel involved in your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you don’t stand up for yourself, you’re allowing others to take advantage of your passivity. Develop your courage today and find a small way to take initiative or influence a project at work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you get swept up in pleasing others, you could end up dissatisfied. Take your freinds’ interests into account, but make sure you’re happy with your choices, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your family may want more from you. Hear them out before making assumptions. Be honest when you desire more space and freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid making exaggerations or dramatizing your recount of a situation. Share your bold words of wisdom sparingly. Even the best advice isn’t relevant or suitable for everyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Temptations are building to over-invest in a person or situation prematurely. Be mindful of your time, energy, feelings, and finances. Carefully assess who and what are worthy of gaining full access to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When you rely too heavily on romantic partners for validation, you disempower yourself. Restructure the dynamics in your love life and give yourself the compliments and affirmation you seek from others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Being overly flirtatious or lighthearted at work could bear consequences. Strike the right balance between working hard and playing hard.