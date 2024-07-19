Here’s Your Horoscope For Friday, July 19

A productive attitude will carry you through the day as the moon shifts into mature Capricorn. Professionalism and self-control will enable you to tackle your responsibilities with minimal distractions.

Meanwhile, defensive Mars is connecting with Neptune retrograde, the planet of faith but also illusions. Learning from your past mistakes and misguided actions is an invaluable experience. Take time to reflect in order to to establish clearer goals and a new route toward success.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There is a time to lead and a time to follow. Play by the rules and respect other’s leadership. Only take control when it’s your time to assume authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Other people may have the right idea, but automatically accepting their conclusions will rob you of an opportunity to learn. Think carefully about the information you’re presented with.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Putting your feelings aside may help you focus, but you could cause more harm to yourself by denying your sensitivity. Validate your emotions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your instinctual desire to support your loved ones is building. Avoid taking complete control of their problems. Help them help themselves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your endurance enables you to overcome periods of difficulty. Keep pushing forward. Be methodical in how you manage and approach your responsibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Building walls to protect yourself from heartache will prevent you from receiving the love you desire. Review your boundaries. Make sure they are protecting you without restricting you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you refusing the help you need? Even if you can handle everything alone doesn’t mean you should. Let your family support you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Focus on selecting the right words to express yourself. Precise emails with intentional details will be greatly appreciated.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Get serious about managing your finances and sticking to your budget. Even though it’s difficult now, you’ll be glad you were strict with yourself in the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s a thin line between high and unrealistic standards. Push yourself to meet your potential without pressuring yourself to be perfect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Subconscious patterns are taking over. Don’t beat yourself up over your mistakes like you did in the past. Offer yourself grace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be ambitious but efficient. If you don’t have a game plan to achieve your goals and dreams, your scattered energy will lead you off course.