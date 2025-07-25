Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 25

The cosmic intensity sharpens after yesterday’s bold new moon. The battle between the proud Leo sun and transformational Pluto retrograde continues, bringing power struggles to the surface. However, Neptune retrograde — the planet that rules faith and dreams — lends its support to the sun, illuminating the greater meaning to your struggles.

If you aren’t contending with wounded egos or societal expectations, you may feel the pressure of your potential forcing you to evolve. Make time for moments of self-evaluation to rebuild hope, courage, and faith in yourself.

Just before midday, the moon encounters Mercury retrograde in Leo. Rehashing the past may lead to drama or clarity, depending on how deeply you listen. Approach conversations with patience and sincerity. Express your need to feel heard and understood, but be prepared to look beyond your perspective to validate other people.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) A creative idea, project, or budding romance that didn’t live up to its full potential is calling your name. Before you dive back in, ask yourself whether enough time has passed for you to bring a fresh perspective to past experiences.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) When feelings come up fast, it’s tempting to dramatize past memories. But honest communication is the only way to repair domestic issues and familial relationships. Expect to hear an interpretation that might differ from your own.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Delaying a conversation is not the same as sweeping your feelings under the rug. It takes maturity to recognize when you need more clarity and time to reflect before you voice your feelings.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Are your priorities aligned with what matters most to you? Make sure you’re investing your time, energy, and resources in what you truly value, rather than in what impresses others.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) We all occasionally feel as if we’ve misrepresented ourselves or our intentions. Use this time to self-reflect and consider how you can be more true to yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) When you find yourself overthinking, step away from stressful environments that induce your worries or panic. Writing your thoughts down on paper may help you get out of your head or gain perspective.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Approach old conversations with friends with an open heart instead of defensiveness. Focus on building a mutual understanding rather than winning an argument.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Questioning your path or professional choices doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong track. It’s healthy to assess whether you’re moving in a meaningful direction. Track your progress toward your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Be on the lookout for a full circle moment. Advice shared or a lesson learned in the past may be more relevant and useful to you now.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your vulnerability is a sign that you are ready to heal. Don’t resist conversations about trust, intimacy, or sharing that could lead to deeper connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Notice how you go about expressing your needs indirectly rather than putting your pride aside to ask for connection. Expecting your loved ones to read your mind could lead to frustrations and misunderstandings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Everyone has their limits. Speak up when you reach yours before you burn out or overreact.

