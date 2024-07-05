Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 5

You’re enforcing healthy boundaries and reclaiming your power today. Mars in Taurus, the planet of drive and determination, meets persevering Saturn in Pisces, forging an encouraging alignment. Hone the courage to assert yourself.

A feel-good new beginning arrives tonight under the restful new moon in Cancer. During this emotional reset, you must prioritize your comfort and peace as your sensitivity increases. Time spent at home or in the nurturing presence of your loved ones will be healing, especially as romantic Venus confronts asteroid Chiron in the cosmic background.

If self-doubt and insecurity arise, open up rather than shut down.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Opportunities are emerging to have a heart-to-heart with a family member. Open up about your feelings and ask for what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your instinct to defend yourself is preventing you from coming to an understanding with other people. Lower your guard today and speak from the heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Clinging to material belongings will not offer you the lasting comfort you seek. Cultivate inner security by doting on yourself and meeting your emotional needs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If your energy begins to dwindle, don’t fight it. Move with the tides of your energy and show yourself the same kindness and sensitivity you would offer a dear friend.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you keep saying “yes” to everyone, you will quickly drain your energy. Protect your peace with mature boundaries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your soothing presence is bringing social harmony to your environment. Strengthen the bonds of your friendships through compassionate listening. Reach out to someone when your intuition tells you they need support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Have you become too sensitive to other’s opinions? What matters most is how you feel about yourself. Put your best foot forward and remember your worth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your belief system colors the lens through which you see the world. Make sure that it is positive, loving, and affirming. Challenge any negative thoughts that arise today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Deep and intimate conversations will create lasting memories. Create a cozy and welcoming environment where you and someone you trust feel safe to let go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A connection is blossoming into a meaningful relationship. Take your time and enjoy the process of cultivating an emotional understanding with your lover or new best friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you’re on a health kick, focus on how you feel rather than how you look. When you seek harmony and wellness on the inside, your external life will mirror your growth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stay calm and ease your way into a sweet romance or creative project. Scope things out. Attentively explore your needs and desires. Don’t let your imagination run wild.