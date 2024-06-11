Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 14

Asking the right questions today will lead to breakthroughs as the sun and Mercury team up in curious Gemini. However, be wary of ignoring information that does not affirm the truth or conclusions that resonate with you.

By lunchtime, the moon faces off with nebulous Neptune in Pisces before kick-starting a new journey in peaceful Libra. You are seeing what you want to believe, causing you to make bad judgment calls with plenty of enthusiasm. Assess your bias before sharing your knowledge.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Riveting small talk keeps you energized today. Flex your conversational skills with your siblings, peers, or neighbors, and listen as much as you speak. Valuable advice will come from unexpected people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Approach your financial concerns with logic and reason. When you explore a new perspective, brilliant ideas to maximize your income and savings will rush in. Get experimental; trial and error is the only way to know what works.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s time to take your own advice. When people line up, eager to hear what’s on your mind, express yourself with confidence and certainty. Stay loyal to your opinions rather than saying whatever will appeal to people you want to impress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Self-reflection will help you assemble the puzzle pieces of your past. When hidden information surfaces, don’t dwell on what you wish you’d known sooner. Be thankful for what you’ve learned.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your multifaceted and approachable energy is helping you make a powerful first impression with the right people. Be outgoing today and accept new social invitations. Every interaction is an opportunity to network.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stay alert. Problems are emerging at work, and you may have the solutions. Demonstrate your flexibility and hidden skills, and you’ll quickly gain popularity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) No matter how knowledgeable you are, there will be people who disagree with you. However, a difference in opinion doesn’t make one person right and the other wrong. Don’t take it personally if others disagree.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An intimate conversation will help you identify what’s holding you back internally. Have a heart-to-heart with someone you trust, and be honest about what’s causing you to feel anxious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you’ve been waiting to initiate an important discussion with your partner or clear the air with a frenemy, this is your chance. Try not to overthink what you want to say. Lighten the mood with humor, and conversations will go smoothly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A more efficient way to handle your day-to-day responsibilities is dawning on you. Test your multitasking skills by adapting your routine and workflow, and you’ll save time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your charm and enthusiasm are drawing attention. Keep talking about yourself and your interests. Don’t be surprised if your friendliness leads others to ask you on a date.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Blind spots block you from seeing situations from a different angle. Trust the guidance delivered by your family or roommates when you cannot see the full picture.

