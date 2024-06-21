Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 21

Mercury, the planet of perspective, moves in sight of action-oriented Mars this morning, encouraging you to speak up when ready. You will initiate conversations with sensitivity and patience.

Meanwhile, the moon completes its round through optimistic Sagittarius. You may choose to focus solely on the positive. However, your avoidance won’t last long.

The ambitious full moon lights up the sky tonight after the moon shifts into mature Capricorn. Endings are in sight, but getting a desirable outcome requires you to face what you’ve ignored.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are on the verge of a career milestone. Nurture your wellbeing as your responsibilities and social life take up more of your time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Breakthroughs are revealing what you couldn’t see before. Be kind to yourself when you discover that “missing piece.” You wouldn’t be wise without the life experience that led you here.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’ll be glad you took time to heal emotionally when stressful chapters reach an end. The opportunities you turned down will come back around — don’t dwell on what’s been lost.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Major relationship milestones are giving you much to celebrate. Be grateful for the love surrounding you, and try not to worry about what your future holds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Health is wealth. As you approach the end of a hard-working chapter, avoid sacrificing your wellbeing to reach the finish line.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t rush progress in your dating life. Solidify your commitment when you are ready. Don’t let your fantasies or awareness of other people’s love lives influence you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you let your boundaries slip, people will cross them. Stay strong when seeking resolutions with a family member.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Take the lead and initiate serious conversations. They may not end with a happily-ever-after, but you’ll feel accomplished for approaching matters directly and maturely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It took a lot of sacrifices to get where you are today. Don’t let this lower your spirits when your luck begins to turn and financial rewards flow in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your life may not look how you imagined it would by this stage. But how you feel about yourself on the inside is what counts. Don’t burden yourself with idealistic standards.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Commend yourself for all you have endured and overcome. Success doesn’t only come in the form of material rewards. If you are growing, you are winning.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t let your unrealistic expectations diminish the significance of your achievements. Focus on what you have today that you once dreamed of achieving.