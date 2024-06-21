Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 21

Mercury, the planet of perspective, moves in sight of action-oriented Mars this morning, encouraging you to speak up when ready. You will initiate conversations with sensitivity and patience.
Meanwhile, the moon completes its round through optimistic Sagittarius. You may choose to focus solely on the positive. However, your avoidance won’t last long.
The ambitious full moon lights up the sky tonight after the moon shifts into mature Capricorn. Endings are in sight, but getting a desirable outcome requires you to face what you’ve ignored.