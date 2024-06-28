Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 28

After a quick confrontation with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, the moon charges into fierce Aries. An intense dream could sour your mood or fuel your ambition and inspiration. Decide how you want to seize the day.

Sensitive and reactive energy builds as the day progresses. Mercury, the planet of perspective, is deadlocked with asteroid Chiron, which represents your triggers. You may struggle to express your frustrations and simmer in moody silence. Or you could be on the receiving end of someone else’s emotional outburst.

Take some time to process your feelings, and you will discover a constructive way to convey them.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Explore the doubts and fears that prevent you from opening up to your family. Address your feelings about what’s bothering you. Your clarity will help you express yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your hesitance to speak up is valid. Find someone sensitive and non-judgmental who can help you sift through your feelings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Overcome your fear of asking for what you need from your friends. Trust that the people who care about you will be happy to give you what you freely offer them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It takes strength to be honest. Don’t let the attention that comes with speaking about your feelings discourage you from opening up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Reflect on how you can bring more meaning to your life today. Don’t project problems onto your distant future by attempting to envision your entire life at once.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may be the nurturer of your social circle, but it's time to let others take care of you. Share your sensitive feelings and you’ll feel lighter as a result.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may find yourself speaking to an audience today. This will force you to confront your worries about upsetting people with your opinions. Don’t change what you say, but consider adjusting how you say it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There’s someone who needs your words of wisdom, but the fear of getting things wrong will stop you from sharing what you know. Speak from your experience; you don’t need to sound like an expert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you denying yourself a chance at happiness? Everything you want lies on the other side of fear. Harness your strength to overcome internal barriers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A heart-to-heart with a loved one is forcing you to confront your deeper feelings. Manage your frustrations when you feel vulnerable or misunderstood.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Second-guessing the value of your ideas is causing you to hold back at work. You don’t have to have the golden insights that blow everyone away. Contribute to the conversation, no matter how small.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Are you compromising your happiness or settling in your love life? Embracing your self-worth will help you ask for what you want and deserve.