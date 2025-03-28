Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, March 28

Things are getting serious as the moon bands together with stoic Saturn. Whether you start your day with a quiet reflection or construct a rigid to-do list, today’s energy calls for emotional discipline.

You’re taking charge of your goals with steady and consistent efforts. But this afternoon’s nostalgic energy brings a whirlwind of distractions. The moon sweeps past sentimental Venus (retrograde) and dreamy Neptune, and you may be more fixated on the past and future than the present.

Rather than battling your natural inclination, take inspiration from what arises. Write down your fantasies and dreams. Once the moon charges into ambitious Aries, you may regain the energy to tackle one last work task before you sign off and start your weekend.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your time management needs work, Aries. Luckily, now is the perfect time to curb your bad habits. Minimize distractions and strengthen your focus.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A little space is healthy in friendships. Your true friends won’t mind if you’re slow to text back.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) We all have our shortcomings, Gemini. The secret is not to eradicate yours but to strengthen what you’re already good at. Nobody expects you to be a master of all trades.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Need answers, Cancer? Take the initiative and do your research (using legitimate sources, not TikTok).

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Carrying unnecessary burdens only hurts you, Leo. Is there a problem, frustration, or obligation you can release?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Humility will strengthen your relationships. Be open to learning from your loved ones and admitting when you’ve gotten things wrong.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Which areas of your life could benefit from a little more discipline? Knuckle down and minimize distractions, Libra. A short burst of hard work could have far-reaching effects.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Feeling emotionally drained? Relax by watching a movie, spending quality time with you favorite person, or letting your creative side run free.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Are you carrying the world on your shoulders? Home or family matters may weigh heavily on your heart, but you are not responsible for fixing everyone’s problems. Release the pressure you put on yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Hold off on oversharing; spend more time thinking and reflecting. People will gather the seriousness of your words when you use them intentionally and sparingly.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Stick to your budget, not because you fear financial loss, but because you know you are deserving of nice things. Eventually, you’ll be able to treat yourself to a quality item that is more valuable than the impulse buys you passed up along the way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Make the most of limited situations, Pisces. Sometimes, you cannot control your circumstances, but you can always steer your attitude and approach. Be persistent, resilient, and resourceful.

For more, check out your tarot reading.