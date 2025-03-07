Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, March 7

If something feels “off” this morning, it probably is. Confusion kicks in when the moon in nervous Gemini goes head to head with deceptive Neptune. Mixed signals could stir insecurity or self-doubt — not just in you, but in others too. Set an example by expressing your feelings openly and honestly. Don’t leave people guessing or they could make the wrong assumption.

By mid-morning the Sun strengthens its alliance with self-protective Mars and you’re doing what feels right for you. Forge your own path; don’t worry about keeping up with others.

The energy settles down this evening. The moon wanders into tender-loving Cancer, allowing you to prioritize comfort and emotional well-being. Instead of going out, put on your coziest pajamas and dive into a TV show.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Solitude will fuel your strength and determination. Log off to reflect on your goals and dreams. When there is nobody to compare yourself to, you’ll thrive.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Resist the pressure to share your plans with your friends or followers, especially if they’re in the developing stage. Saying less will garner just as much intrigue.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Share your unique ideas and you’ll rise through the ranks in your career. You don’t have to be forceful or competitive. A quiet confidence in your abilities and vision will turn the spotlight on you.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) One step forward is better than no steps at all. With your big dream in mind, do one thing today that will put you on track. Pick up a book on the country you yearn to travel to, or write down the ideas you hope to bring to life someday.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Introspection will foster deep healing today. Keep processing your emotions and confronting your fears. You’re on the brink of an emotional release that could restore your inner peace.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your relationships are deepening at a comfortable pace. Share your hopes for the future with your lover, or your goals with a like-minded friend. You could form a valuable business partnership in the process.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) It’s consistency over speed today, Libra. Your calm leadership is gaining attention. People once doubted your ability to reach certain goals, but they’re admiring your success today.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Whether you’re exploring your creative inspiration or envisioning a future with your crush, today is about trusting your instincts. Resist the urge to rush — let yourself savor the journey.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You don’t often let people see your vulnerable, sensitive side, but today you should. Private conversations with a family member (or a friend who feels like family) will help you feel grounded, connected, and supported. Open up.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Optimism leads to opportunity. Let pleasant conversations unfold naturally — without pressure or expectation. You may find yourself getting closer to a new friend, collaborator, future client, or potential partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Believe in yourself, Aquarius. You have so much to offer, even if your skills differ from your colleagues’. Consistent efforts at work or a commitment to eating nutritious meals will create a lasting impact.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The more fun you have, the more confident you’ll feel. Pursue your passions and you’ll attract lovers and friends who share your desires.

For more, check out your tarot reading.