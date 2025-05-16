Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 16

Don’t rush. The Capricorn moon brings determined and disciplined energy this morning, helping you bring a productive end to your week. Make the most of every hour, focusing on tasks that will bring you one step closer to your long-range ambitions.

In the afternoon, you may feel practical and wise when steady Mercury in Taurus links up with the moon. Slowly, but surely, your plans are coming together. Clarity increases, and your decisions are well-balanced — both methodical and creative.

However, patience is a virtue. Resist the allure of instant gratification when the moon squares off with Venus. Avoid spilling the details of your next move until the foundation is in place.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Now’s a good time to schedule a calm, grounded talk with a mentor or manager. Discuss your career progress, recent wins, and how you can take things to the next level, both professionally and financially.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Make time to read or have an open-minded conversation today. Whether you’re articulating your ideas or listening to someone else’s beliefs or teachings, expanding your worldview will feel natural.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Gemini, it's time to get serious. Reflect on your boundaries. Review joint accounts and expenses. Consider whether you are satisfied with your financial or emotional commitments. It may be time to have an important conversation about your wants and needs.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Discussing the future with your partner won’t scare either of you today. Have the conversation you’ve been avoiding. Alternatively, take the lead in reaching out to someone in your network with a vision and collaboration in mind.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You need structure in order to succeed, Leo. Set time aside to simplify your routine, organize your to-do list, and plan your meals or workouts. Before you tackle your next project, clean up loose ends and fulfill your responsibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) What passionate, creative, or romantic thoughts are you keeping to yourself, Virgo? Share your heartfelt words with someone who appreciates your depth.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Protect your peace fiercely today. Open up to someone who understands exactly how to support you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your words carry tremendous power today. Speak your mind, negotiate with confidence, and share your thoughtful observations. If you need to talk an issue out with a partner, now’s the time to do it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may feel comfortable, secure, and confident in what you’re working toward today. Focus on taking small steps that support the bigger picture. Don’t let anyone rush you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s not about what you say, but how you say it. Speak from the heart, Capricorn. Your passion is your most useful tool today.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You might already have the answers you’ve been seeking. Make time for quiet reflection, or consult someone with a sharp memory.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you aren’t offering a friend reassurance, you may receive a powerful word of advice from someone who truly gets you. Run your ideas by other people before taking action.

