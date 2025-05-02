Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 2

Passion and sensitivity surge this morning as the moon battles reactive Mercury. Emotions flare before you can find the right words to calmly express them. The moon is in vulnerable Cancer, representing your fluctuating feelings, while Mercury in Aries, the planet of perspective and communication, offers blunt delivery.

You may hold off on sharing your true feelings until provoked by interactions where you don’t feel seen or heard. Give people a chance to understand you. Resist the urge to lash out.

The heart wants what it wants as romantic Venus and dream-ruling Neptune link up in Aries. You may be swept up in fantasies of love or success today. But clinging to unrealistic ideas can create space for disappointment. Find the right balance between having faith and keeping one foot in reality.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re glowing from within, Aries. Your energy and beauty are spellbinding. People can’t explain why they’re drawn to you today. Use your allure to your advantage and ask for what you need.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Dreams, nostalgia, and secret longing drive your decisions today. But beware of trying to replicate the past. When a situation arises today, you’ll find clarity if you focus on your feelings — not the surrounding circumstances.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you aren’t crushing on a friend, you may lose track of time while pursuing a meaningful dream. Turn your attention toward charitable endeavors, passion projects, or connecting with people who feel like home.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Make your glamorous presence known, Cancer. Put more thought into your presentation today, but don’t get too invested in external validation. Feeling polished is a gift of its own.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s time to believe in something bigger than yourself and follow your urge to escape. Start planning your weekend adventure. No vision is too enchanting to bring to life.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Desires run deep but may be a little dangerous. Don’t let passion twirl you into making a hasty decision. Some things are too good to be true.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Love feels like a dream. You may be swept away by someone, but don’t mistake fantasy for reality. Focus on the now, not the potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) One step at a time, Scorpio. Make soft, gentle movements. If you’re tired, don’t force yourself to be productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Let your heart lead, Sagittarius. Dive into your art, music, or dance — whatever creative medium makes you happy to be alive. Play, flirt, and create without inhibition.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Today’s energy pulls you to the past, toward home, tradition, or familiarity. Text a childhood friend, cook a nostalgic meal, or scroll through old photos.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your dreams might seem unrealistic, but they aren’t impossible. Miracles happen, Aquarius. Who knows — telling other people about your goals could lead to opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Go ahead, Pisces, romanticize your life. Encourage and validate your emotions. Treat yourself to an item on your wishlist. There’s no better time to feel good.

