Your Horoscope For Friday, November 14

Act with precision and clarity as the Moon lingers in problem-solving Virgo this morning. The energy is earthy, steady, and productive, perfect for tackling projects that require discipline and attention to detail. Once the moon links up with the sun at midday — marking its healing waning crescent phase — you could hit deep productivity mode. Let your feelings fuel and motivate you, rather than become a source of distraction.

This evening, the moon goes head-to-head with stoic Saturn, pointing to an increase in self-criticism and frustration. Be patient with yourself and others, and less judgmental of setbacks or mistakes. Compassion is a sign of emotional maturity.

Need an emotional check-in? Don’t hesitate to call a loved one when Jupiter in empathetic Cancer swoops in to support the moon. A moment of connection could help you release pent-up tension.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you haven’t already, it’s time to shift into hustle mode. Cleaning any lingering tasks at work or household errands ahead of the weekend will save you time and headaches later.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Create intentional moments of joy to liven up a stale routine. Call a loved one during your break, take on a project that allows you to flex your creative muscle, and ease up on any hefty responsibilities this evening.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Lean into your domestic side and get reorganized. Tidying up and tackling that corner of your home that’s been ignored will leave you feeling lighter, mentally clearer, and accomplished.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Taking a mental note or writing a physical list makes all the difference. Your ability to recount details or coordinate plans with precision will boost your productivity and efficiency.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) What can you reassess or reprioritize to free up some time or funds? A small adjustment to your lifestyle or a review of your budget could bring the solutions you need.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Self-awareness is the key to staying grounded and stable today. Notice the feelings that quietly arise — like worries, fears, or self-criticism — without letting them engulf you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Feeling overstimulated? Your feelings are justified and you’re allowed to call it quits or take time out without over-explaining your reasoning. Prioritize your mental health and slow down when life feels chaotic.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Regularly checking in with friends and offering your help and service will strengthen your bond, even if there’s physical distance between you. Make a thoughtful gesture that says, ‘I’m here if you need anything.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your strength lies in perfecting what others might rush. Don’t race to the finish line just to win the title; be strategic. Double-check your work, master your craft, and your unseen efforts could catch the eye of someone important.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Mapping out your travel, education, or life goals is practical, but revisiting the drawing board when you’ve hit a roadblock is responsible. Careful attention in the planning stages could lead to lasting results.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Trust is built through small, repeated actions that prove thoughtfulness and dependability. Take your time to set the stage for a deeper connection or understanding to form before you seal an agreement or enter a partnership.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) True love isn’t sacrificial; it’s stable, grounded, and reciprocal. Balancing attention to your partner’s needs with your own will help your relationship thrive.

For more, check out your tarot reading.