Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, November 15

You may want to re-establish some boundaries this morning. Saturn, the planet of restriction and discipline, ends its retrograde in sensitive Pisces, revealing how much you’ve matured. Lay down some new rules with yourself and others. Protect your energy and be strict about limiting distractions.

Come this evening, a surprising full moon in Taurus lights up the sky. Sourcing power from Uranus, the planet of shock and breakthroughs, this full moon delivers unexpected plot twists to the endings you anticipated. Not everything is what it seems, but it may turn out better than you could have scripted yourself. Trust the process.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Unexpected events are challenging your self-worth. Stay strong. You’re more resilient than you know.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A sudden shift will reveal where you haven’t been honest with yourself. It’s not too late to change, Taurus. Close the door on this chapter of your life and begin again.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Shocking information that has been fiercely protected will finally be brought to your attention. Handle the unexpected with a practical attitude and don’t let it interfere with your mental well-being.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Breakthroughs will help you push through the final stretch of achieving an unexpected dream. Stay positive and focused on your aspirations. Don’t get distracted by drama.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re gaining recognition in unexpected ways, and your career is progressing as a result. Celebrate your successes, Leo, however small. This has been a long time in the making.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Changing your beliefs, morals, or principles is an uncomfortable process. However, it is better to grow than to be stuck in your old ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A sudden realization will test you how much you’ve really healed. Break the pattern of constantly turning to the past, and instead, create emotional comfort for yourself in the present.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Change is afoot. A foe could become a surprising new friend, or your relationship could either break down or soar to the next level. Whatever happens, put your needs first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When your priorities shift, a consistent workout routine may feel more important than taking on new responsibilities at work. What matters most?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your true needs will make themselves known in the nick of time. Is your current love interest here for a good time or a long time? Be honest about your feelings and prepare to call it quits if need be.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) At home, do you feel at ease? Or could your space be more relaxing? If you’re reconsidering your living situation, run the idea by someone you trust before you make an impromptu decision to move out.