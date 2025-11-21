Your Horoscope For Friday, November 21

The urge to take action is hard to resist this morning as the moon and Mars join forces in motivated Sagittarius. Launch into your day with enthusiasm. Whether you’re going for an early run or getting a head start on your to-do list, you’ll feel most alive when moving on your terms.

A tense mid-morning opposition of the Scorpio sun and speedy Uranus shakes up the energy. But thankfully, intuitive Neptune lends its support to the sun, deepening your insight and self-awareness. You can’t predict how you’ll handle sudden and unexpected circumstances, but there’s always time to pause and choose a better reaction.

As the day reaches its end, Sagittarius season begins. The sun roams into this outdoorsy sign, ushering in a period of growth, freedom, and optimism. Plotting your next adventure before you drift off to sleep could combat your winter blues. Plan something you can look forward to.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Big ideas and bold ideologies are calling your name, but are you courageous enough to leap into the unknown? Act first and rationalize later; the wisdom you gain through your next adventure will be invaluable.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Vulnerability can feel strangely empowering when it leads to a meaningful conversation. Be open and honest when discussing money, shared responsibilities, boundaries, and intimacy.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your business and romantic partnerships are buzzing with bright, expansive, and exciting energy. Now’s your chance to declare your need for freedom or your vision of your shared future — your bond is strong enough to handle it.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Jumping in and speeding through your to-do list will help you conquer the day. Rather than wading through dry emails, prioritize work and errands that keep you energized and on your feet.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Feeling loud, proud, and fired up? Don’t apologize for your intensity. Your passion, playfulness, and even drama will charm the people who share your fun-loving spirit.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Life is too short to live by others’ expectations. It’s time to spread your wings and free yourself from anything that feels limiting. Venturing away from home, family, or old traditions could illuminate new possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) When your mind is running at full speed, be careful about your delivery. Your opinion won’t be heard clearly if you’re too blunt, loud, or exaggerated.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Fiercely protecting your time, money, and energy is wise, but make sure you aren’t robbing yourself of exciting experiences. Allow space for fun, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Are you following your dreams, or looking for an escape route? Without a clear plan, half-baked hope and spontaneous impulses will run the show. Make sure you’re moving forward, not in circles.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re itching for space, freedom, or solitude. Express your need for independence — not to ask for permission, but to clarify your intentions.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A spontaneous goal, plan, or idea may spark instant excitement for you, but forcing people on board isn’t the move. Embark on your next journey alone, and you could meet new friends along the way.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Chase an opportunity before self-doubt catches up to you. Believe in your capabilities, and your confidence will convince others to take a chance on you.

