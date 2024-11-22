Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, November 22

Without realizing it, you are leaving your mark on your community. Show up with a positive attitude as the optimistic sun and Pluto link up this morning. Your magnetic presence will inspire people to befriend you and trust your guidance.

Pressure builds in the cosmic background when the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs. You may have mixed feelings about the direction your life is taking. Understand that it’s your lack of control that facilitates your uncertainty. Swap your worries for excitement; things may turn out better than expected.

Insecurities are surfacing as the moon enters critical Virgo this evening. Avoid lingering in front of your reflection and picking at your flaws. Be kind to yourself; we all get self-conscious. Over-analyzing your behavior may contribute to the breakdown of your confidence. As the moon battles the sun, avoid becoming your own worst enemy.

Aries (March 21-April 19) In case nobody has told you recently, you’re doing remarkably well at maintaining a healthy and organized routine. Not everything requires immediate improvement. If there are no obvious problems in your life, don’t go searching for one.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Others don’t see your “flaws” the way you do. The right lover may think your so-called imperfections elevate your charm. Don’t disguise what makes you unique.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Ask for the support you need to organize and elevate your space. Bringing your family together to work on a home improvement project will boost your productivity and satisfaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your sharp eye and acute attention to detail make you a human lie detector. You know better than to trust everything you hear.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Comparing your financial circumstances or belongings with others will feed your insecurities. You are in your own lane, Leo. Focus on self-improvement, not competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be so uptight, Virgo. Your hardened exterior and no-nonsense attitude may prevent people from getting to know the real you underneath.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your high standards may allow you to excel, but they could also contribute to your stress levels. Has your desire for perfection become a burden?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your patience and composure will inspire trust in your friends. You may become the go-to person for honest advice and practical solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your hard work is drawing attention. Celebrate your small victories and the glowing impact they have on your career.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re being exposed to new concepts, beliefs, and opinions today. Maintain a healthy amount of skepticism and focus on the facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Is your inner dialogue encouraging or critical? Practice speaking to yourself with softness and sensitivity, like you would a lover or friend.