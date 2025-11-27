Your Horoscope For Friday, November 28

An all-consuming artistic project or romantic daydreams will keep your head in the clouds as the moon roams through mystical Pisces today. But before you slip away from reality and lose track of time, watch the universe closely. A sign, synchronicity, or message you can’t ignore could make a return.

This afternoon, the choices you make emotionally — not logically — pave your route. The moon crosses paths with the north node, a mathematical point symbolizing growth and alignment, urging you to follow your intuition.

Sometimes the way forward isn’t crystal clear, but have faith. Now that fate has entered the mix, good things will come when you stick to what feels right.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Whether it’s doom-scrolling or withdrawing from the world, today is for recognizing and replacing the patterns that are hurting you. Start by asking yourself what feelings you’re trying to avoid in these moments.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Stay close to people who inspire you to grow, not communities that keep you playing small. When you’re surrounded by people who are thriving, you’ll dream bigger.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your career choices may be driven by intellect, but a glimmer of intuition or déjà vu is lighting the way forward. Trust what feels right today. Send the pitch, lead the presentation, or clean up your resume, even if you don’t know what’s coming next.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Follow your sudden urge to research a new program or place, and you could stumble upon your next adventure. The best experiences are those that begin with “right place at the right time” serendipity.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) In relationships — personal and professional — it’s crucial to be honest about your feelings. If a concern keeps circling back around, it’s worth asking for the transparency you need.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Being vulnerable is tough, but your courage will inspire someone to meet you halfway. Show your affectio and articulate your needs. Your relationships will blossom when you stop filtering your feelings.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Restructure your routine to create a softer start and finish to your day. In order to be sustainablein the long run, comfort must come before responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Life is too short to hide or play it cool. Unleash yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Rather than trying to control your surroundings, restore your sense of inner stability. Share your mood with a loved one who always knows the right thing to say, and you could discover what’s really disturbing your peace of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) When a passing comment hits deeper than expected, it’s actually arriving at the perfect time. Take the feedback you receive today into consideration, and let that be confirmation that you’re heading in the right direction.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You might find yourself at a turning point where you remember what really matters. Listen to your gut. It’s time to make a change and invest in something worthwhile.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Let someone see all of you today — including the dreamy, expressive, and complex sides you sometimes keep locked away. You’ll feel stronger when you peel back a layer and embrace the truth of who you are publicly.

